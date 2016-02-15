Tri-Village boys basketball team defeats Fort Loramie in regular season finale

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village fought off a valiant effort on the part of visiting Fort Loramie and won in overtime 50-48 in the final regular season game of the year.

Fort Loramie came in sporting throwback uniforms and a fun relaxed attitude in taking on the Tri-Village Patriots on senior night.

The Redskins overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter, tying the game with 3.1 seconds to go to send the game into overtime.

Tri-Village sealed the win when Tyler VanWinkle sank a free throw with two seconds left to give the seniors another memorable win, 50-48.

It was a slow start for the Patriots as the Redskins jumped on top 4-0. Tri-Village finally got on the board with almost four minutes off the clock in the opening quarter on a Gavin Richards 10-foot shot in the lane.

At 3:37 in the period Brett Boyter was fouled on a made triple, and the Patriots were within one, 6-5.

Travis Couch entered the game for the Patriots, but he picked up two quick fouls and returned to the bench. With Couch sitting the Patriots struggled to get on track offensively.

“With Couch getting in foul trouble it put us in a bind. When he’s in the game it’s a different ballgame. He’s hard to guard and takes pressure off our guards,” Tri-Village boys basketball coach Josh Sagester said.

With Loramie leading 12-7 Richards drove to the basket for two and with the harm got the Patriots to 12-10 to end the first quarter.

The defensive battle continued in the second period and when Couch re-entered the game. His impact was felt immediately. He scored on the block and picked up a foul on Loramie’s 6-foot 7-inch big man and gave the Patriots their first lead in the game, 15-14, at 1:55.

Both teams traded baskets, and Couch would again get TV the lead with another score in the paint to go up 19-18 with just a minute to go in the half.

But Tri-Village went to the big man one too many times because on the next trip down the floor Couch caught the entry pass, turned to the basket and ran into a Redskin sitting under him waiting to draw his third foul, and TV would trail at the half 20-19.

The third quarter was much the same with neither team being able to distance themselves from one another. Tri-Village was able to win quarter 11-9 to take a 30-29 lead going into the fourth frame.

The Patriots got it going early with Jonny Wilson on the stick-back and then on two straight trips down the floor a triple from VanWinkle and another by Richards. The lead was eight 39-31, the largest of the game for either team.

As fast as they heated up the Patriots went cold, not scoring for the next four minutes, and Loramie crawled back into the contest after hitting two treys of its own and trailed 39-37 with 3:30 to play.

The Patriots then missed a couple front ends of the bonus on back-to-back trips, and Loramie was able to tie the game at 43 to send it into overtime.

Fort Loramie struck first in the OT period with a triple to go up 46-43, but a couple of Couch free throws got it to 46-45. Moments later two more couch charity tosses made it 47-46 Tri-Village.

Wilson scored the only field goal for the Patriots in OT off a stick-back to put the Pats up 49-48, and VanWinkle added one more free throw to make the final 50-48 as the Patriots survived a strong effort by Fort Loramie.

“Fort Loramie is a good basketball team and coming in they had recent success with wins against Anna, Marion Local and Houston the other night. Obviously they are getting better. Their young kids made some big shots, especially late in the game,” Sagester said.

“But all the credit goes out to our kids. We worked hard tonight and found another way to win a game,” Sagester added.

With the win Tri-Village finished the regular season at 19-3 overall and ranked fourth in the Division IV Associated Press poll and second in the JJ Huddle National Guard poll.

Tri-Village also cut down the nets to recognize its co-championship title the Patriots shared with Miami East, both finishing 11-1 in the Cross County Conference.

“I’m really proud of our seniors and glad we were able to send them out of here with a win,” Sagester said.

“Obviously it was an emotional night, and it played a part in my mind on our slow start,” Sagester said of the senior night. “Kids weren’t focused, shots were missed, but they re-grouped and got it going.

“Brandon Peters got the start tonight. He is a program kid who deserved it. He has been a great teammate and has given us some impactful minutes this year.

“Brett Boyter is another program kid who has been with this program a long time, a skilled player and tough defender, who has meant a lot to our team.

“Knox Morris has come in a worked very hard and bought into the program. He’s a very athletic kid and made some great plays.

“Tyler VanWinkle, well, I’m not sure what more I can say that I haven’t said already. I’m not sure there is a word to describe him on what he means to us and our program. As of tonight he is 75-5 as a starter and 34-2 in the league with two CCC titles and only one home loss in his career. He’s a winner,” Sagester concluded.

For the game Tri-Village was led by Richards with 16 points, and Couch added 15.

The Patriots will open up tournament play in the Troy sectional at 11 a.m. Saturday when they will play league foe Tri-County North.

The Tri-Village junior varsity overcame a 16-point deficit to come back and beat Fort Loramie by the score of 56-52. Jared Buckley and Trey Frech led the way with 15 points each.

The Tri-Village JV team finished with a 17-4 record on the year. Both Tri-Village and Miami East finished the year with identical 11-1 records in the CCC and ended the season as co-champions.

Box score:

Score by quarters:

TV….10…09…11…13…07 – 50

FL….12…08…09…14…05 – 48

Individual scores:

Tri-Village (19-3)

Knox Morris 4, Tyler VanWinkle 7, Jonny Wilson 5, Brett Boyter 3, Gavin Richards 16, Trace Couch 15 – Totals 4-13-12/18 – 50

Ft. Loramie (14-5, 7-3)

Werhman 12, Berning 7 Rosegarten 7, Braun 12, Pleiman 2, Gasson 2, Siegel 6

Totals 5-11-11/15 – 48

3-pointers:

TV – 4 (VanWinkle 2, Boyter 1, Richards 1)

FL – 5 (Braun 2, Werhman 1, Berning 1, Rosegarten 1)

Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate Tri-Village's Knox Morris goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Fort Loramie on Saturday in New Madison.