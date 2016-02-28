Greenville swimmers compete at OHSAA state swim meet

CANTON – Greenville senior Jose’ Badell and freshman Isabella Gable competed at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II state swim meet at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Gable finished 12th in the girls 500 yard freestyle preliminaries on Thursday with a time of 5:09.17 to qualify for the finals. In the finals on Friday she moved up one spot, finishing 11th in the state with a time of 5:10.38.

Gable finished 17th in the girls 200 yard freestyle preliminaries with a time of 1:55.58, just missing a finals qualification spot by 0.14 seconds.

Badell finished 24th in the boys 100 yard backstroke preliminaries with a time of 56.41 to end his season.

To view complete results from the state swim meet, visit http://ohsaa.org.

Greenville senior Jose’ Badell (right) and freshman Isabella Gable (center) competed at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II state swim meet. They are pictured with Greenville swim coach Mollie Mendoza (left). http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/02/web1_Greenville-WEB.jpg Greenville senior Jose’ Badell (right) and freshman Isabella Gable (center) competed at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II state swim meet. They are pictured with Greenville swim coach Mollie Mendoza (left). Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmedianetwork.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.