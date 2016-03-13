Kettering Alter rolls to 2nd straight state title

COLUMBUS (AP) — Braxtin Miller scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Kettering Alter beat Ottawa-Glandorf 74-48 in the Division II state basketball championship Saturday at Value City Arena.

Libby Bazelak and Kara Stephenson each added 10 points for the Knights (28-2), who won their second consecutive state title despite having to replace stalwarts Emma Bockrath and Maddie Bazelak from the 2015 champs.

“I think a lot of people kind of doubted our ability when we lost two of our great players,” said Libby Bazelak, Maddie’s younger sister. “Last year they kind of took over. They were the players and this year we had to step up, me, Braxtin and Hayley (Combs) had to prove everyone wrong that we could do it.”

Erin Kaufman led Ottawa-Glandorf (26-3) with 12 points. Kylie White added 11 and Kadie Hempfling 10.

Hempfling left the game in the third quarter with a finger injury just as the Lady Titans got within four points. Kettering Alter went on an 8-0 run to close out the quarter and never looked back.

Miller scored 15 points in the third quarter and 12 more in the first five minutes of the fourth to help the Knights pull away. Miller said she was happy to grab the leading role as a junior after she and Libby Bazelek took a back seat last season.

“I think this year we were just motivated,” Miller said. “We knew that we were going to be the ones who had to step up, fill those spots. We wanted to and we were ready for it.”

Ottawa-Glandorf finished as state runners-up for the second straight season.

“We needed a little deeper bench or divine intervention,” Ottawa-Glandorf coach Troy Yant said. “We didn’t get either.”

The Knights, ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press Division II poll, set a record for points in a Division II championship game, besting Dayton Dunbar’s mark of 73 set in 1991.

