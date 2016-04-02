Kyle Subler’s home run leads Versailles baseball team past Franklin Monroe

VERSAILLES – Kyle Subler hit a game-winning home run as the Versailles baseball team overcame a four-run deficit to defeat Franklin Monroe 8-5 on Friday.

Versailles struck first with a run in the bottom of the first, but Franklin Monroe scored five runs in the top of the second to go up by four. Versailles battled back with a run in the bottom of the second, two in the third and one in the fifth to tie the game at 5-5. Subler then hit his game-winning three run homer in the sixth for Versailles.

Versailles had 12 hits and one error in the game. Franklin Monroe had six hits and three errors.

Subler went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored for Versailles. Collin Peters was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored. Brett McEldowney went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Jared Niekamp went 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored. Austin Knapke was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Cole Niekamp was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Jacob Watren was 1-for-4 with a run scored. Kurtis Rutschilling walked, stole a base and scored a run. Keaton McEldowney also had a hit.

For Franklin Monroe Landon Peters was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Zach Hyre was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Bryce Filbrun went 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored. Trevor Collins was 1-for-2 with a RBI. Jeremy Bridenbaugh was 1-for-3 with a walk. Zach Cable walked twice and scored a run while Cade McGlinch and Hunter Rich both walked once and scored a run.

Hyre pitched five innings for FM, allowing four earned runs and one unearned run on eight hits, one walk and one strikeout. Filbrun was charged with the loss as he gave up three earned runs on four hits, no walks and no strikeouts in one inning on the mound.

Collin Peters earned the win for Versailles as he pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out one. Brett McEldowney and Jacob Heitkamp both pitched a perfect inning. Isaac Ruhenkamp pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed five earned runs on two hits, four walks and one strikeout.

Versailles improved to 3-0 with the win. Franklin Monroe fell to 1-2-1 with the loss.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmedianetwork.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

