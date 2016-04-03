Ansonia, Mississinawa Valley baseball teams split a doubleheader

ANSONIA – The Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley baseball teams split a doubleheader on Saturday with Ansonia winning game one 8-3 and MV winning game two 12-0 in five innings.

In the first game of the doubleheader Mississinawa Valley struck first with a run in the top half of the first, but Ansonia responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. After MV tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the second, Ansonia scored two in the second, one in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth to pull ahead 8-2. Mississinawa scored the game’s final run in the seventh but came up short by five runs.

Ansonia had 10 hits and six errors in the game. Mississinawa Valley had eight hits and three errors.

For Ansonia Tyler Neal was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Kane Kimmel went 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Lane Clark was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Trevor Beam was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored. Cody Burnfield was 1-for-2 with three RBIs.

For Mississinawa Valley Devan Rinderle went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Tyler Jenkinson also was 2-for-4. Colton Hines was 1-for-2 with a RBI. Andrew Johns also drove in a run.

Logan Miller pitched the complete game for Ansonia, allowing two earned runs and one unearned run on eight hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

Johns pitched 1 1/3 innings for MV, allowing four earned runs on two hits, six walks and a strikeout. Trent Collins went 4 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on eight hits, four walks and five strikeouts.

Mississinawa Valley bounced back to win the second game in a five-inning run rule.

The Blackhawks scored four runs in the second inning, one in the third, six in the fourth and one in the fifth while shutting out the Tigers.

Mississinawa Valley had 12 hits and no errors in game two. Ansonia had just two hits and one error.

For Mississinawa Valley Rinderle went 2-for-3, was hit by a pitch drove in a run and scored two runs. Jenkinson was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored. Ethan Bowman went 1-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored. Collins was 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Ethan Dirksen was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Colyn Nelson went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Johns was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Kyler Guillozet went 1-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored. Johns was 1-for-3 with a RBI.

Burnfield and Rygh Fortkamp both went 1-for-1 for Ansonia.

Dirksen pitched the complete game for Mississinawa, allowing no runs on two hits, no walks and two strikeouts.

Burnfield went 3 1/3 innings for Ansonia, allowing four earned runs and four unearned runs on six hits, five walks and two strikeouts. Fortkamp pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits, no walks and no strikeouts.

http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP9984.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP9985.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP9989.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP9994.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP9996.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP9997.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP9999.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0007.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0009.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0011.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0012.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0023.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0029.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0036.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0037.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0040.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0044.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0045.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0046.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0048.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0049.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0052.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0056.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0057.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0065.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0066.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0069.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0071.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0074.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0081.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0082.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0093.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0098.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0102.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0104.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0107.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0110.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0115.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0121.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0122.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0127.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_IMGP0129.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate Ansonia’s Tyler Neal slides into home while Trent Collins covers the plate during a baseball game on Saturday in Ansonia. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/04/web1_Tyler-Neal-WEB.jpg Ansonia’s Tyler Neal slides into home while Trent Collins covers the plate during a baseball game on Saturday in Ansonia. Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmedianetwork.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.