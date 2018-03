COLDWATER – The Ansonia softball team beat Coldwater 7-1 on Friday.

Shelby Hartzell earned the win, allowing just one unearned run and three hits while striking out 13.

Katelynn Overholser had two home runs, a solo shot and a three-run homer. Monica Stover had a two-run double. Taylor Thwaits was 2-for-4 with a double. Jailyn Thwaits also was 2-for-4.