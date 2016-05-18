Greenville softball team remains No. 7 in OHSFSCA state rankings

COLUMBUS – Greenville maintained its No. 7 ranking in the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association’s fifth statewide poll of the 2016 season.

Hebron Lakewood, LeGrange Keystone, Jonathon Alder, Kenton Ridge and Oak Harbor all remained ahead of Greenville in the Division II state rankings. Fairfield Union moved ahead of Greenville, jumping from eighth to sixth, but the Lady Wave moved ahead of Jefferson Area, who fell from sixth to eighth, to remain No. 7 for a second consecutive week.

Greenville has been ranked in all five of this season’s state polls, ranging from fifth place in week two to seventh place, which the Wave achieved in the first, fourth and fifth polls of the season.

Greenville is the lone Darke County team to be ranked in the OHSFSCA poll this season. The Lady Wave have been ranked in 76 of the last 77 state polls.

Other teams with Darke County connections ranked in the poll include Greater Western Ohio Conference member Northmont being ranked No. 6 in Division I, Midwest Athletic Conference member Parkway being ranked No. 3 in Division IV and Cross County Conference member Covington being ranked No. 5 in Division IV.

For more information on the OHSFSCA and its state rankings, visit its website at www.ohsfsca.org.

OHSFSCA state rankings

Division I

Place School 1st place votes Total points

1 Delaware Hayes 6 109

2 Massillon Perry 4 94

3 Lakota East 2 87

4 Mason 0 84

5 Gahanna Lincoln 0 78

6 Northmont 0 35

7 Hilliard Davidson 0 34

8 Teays Valley 0 32

9 Amherst Steele 0 27

10 Elyria 0 21

10 Perrysburg 0 21

Division II

Place School 1st place votes Total points

1 Hebron Lakewood 8 105

2 LeGrange Keystone 1 85

3 Jonathan Alder 0 70

4 Kenton Ridge 0 63

5 Oak Harbor 0 55

6 Fairfield Union 2 48

7 Greenville 0 40

8 Jefferson Area 0 39

9 Clinton Massie 0 32

10 Wapakoneta 0 22

Division III

Place School 1st place votes Total points

1 Wheelersburg 7 101

2 Cardington Lincoln 2 84

3 North Union 0 71

4 Sugarcreek Garaway 1 66

5 Warren Champion 1 64

6 Hamilton Badin 0 48

7 Buckeye Trail 0 30

8 Sandy Valley 0 27

9 Pemberville Eastwood 0 17

9 Canfield South Range 0 17

10 Milan Edison 0 15

Division IV

Place School 1st place votes Total points

1 Danville 11 118

2 Symmes Valley 0 78

3 Rockford Parkway 0 70

4 Vienna Mathews 0 63

5 Covington 0 56

6 Portsmouth Clay 0 55

7 Hannibal River 1 37

8 Convoy Crestview 0 36

9 Leesburg Fairfield 0 27

10 Strasburg Franklin 0 21

Greenville’s Karsyn Shaffer slides safely into second base during a softball game against Vandalia-Butler on April 12 in Greenville. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/05/web1_Karsyn-Shaffer-WEB.jpg Greenville’s Karsyn Shaffer slides safely into second base during a softball game against Vandalia-Butler on April 12 in Greenville. Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmedianetwork.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

