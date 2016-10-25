Versailles football team faces long odds in OHSAA playoff chase

COLUMBUS – With just one week left in the regular season Versailles has a slight chance at qualifying for the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs.

Versailles dropped again this week in the Division V Region 20 computer points, falling from No. 11 in last week’s ratings release to No. 12 this week. The top eight teams in each region make the playoffs so as it stands now Versailles would be out of the playoffs.

Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley and Tri-Village are not ranked in the top 12 of their regions. Thus they are out of playoff position and were not included in this week’s OHSAA computer ratings release.

According to unofficial projections on joeeitel.com, Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley and Tri-Village all have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Versailles is still in contention for a playoff spot, according to joeeitel.com, but the Tigers need lots of help to move into the top eight of their region.

According to the unofficial projections, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Coldwater, Carlisle and Milton-Union already have clinched spots in the playoffs in Region 20, leaving just four spots remaining. Versailles is one of 10 teams still in contention for those four spots along with Aiken, Greeneview, Brookville, North Union, Anna, Madeira, Blanchester, Bethel-Tate and Preble Shawnee.

According to joeeitel.com, Aiken, Greeneview, Brookville, North Union, Anna, Madeira and Blanchester all would remain ahead of Versailles in the rankings simply by winning this week. Of those seven teams, four of them – Aiken, Greeneview, North Union and Blanchester – will play teams with losing records.

The OHSAA computer points will be used to determine which football teams make the postseason following the conclusion of the regular season. Log on to the football page at OHSAA.org for an explanation of how the ratings are calculated.

The complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2016/2016Week9Rankings.pdf.

OHSAA football computer ratings

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 30 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Lakewood St. Edward (7-1) 27.1264, 2. Solon (8-1) 25.9667, 3. Stow-Munroe Falls (8-1) 24.3944, 4. Massillon Jackson (7-2) 23.5667, 5. Canton McKinley (6-3) 21.9111, 6. Canton GlenOak (6-3) 21.1111, 7. Cle. St. Ignatius (8-1) 20.5611, 8. Cleveland Heights (6-3) 18.3838, 9. Mentor (5-4) 17.8056, 10. Euclid (6-3) 17.5222, 11. North Canton Hoover (4-5) 12.6556, 12. Shaker Hts. (5-4) 10.4556

Region 2 – 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-0) 37.063, 2. Dublin Jerome (8-1) 25.2611, 3. Lorain (7-2) 20.2424, 4. Medina (8-1) 19.4167, 5. Tol. Whitmer (7-2) 18.5222, 6. Findlay (6-3) 16.2, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy (6-3) 14.9278, 8. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5-4) 14.3889, 9. Westerville Central (4-5) 10.5, 10. Newark (5-4) 9.6778, 11. Tol. Start (4-5) 8.8687, 12. Parma (5-4) 8.1778

Region 3 – 1. Pickerington Central (8-1) 31.0102, 2. Hilliard Bradley (8-1) 28.65, 3. Huber Hts. Wayne (8-0-1) 27.2677, 4. Hilliard Davidson (7-2) 23.5556, 5. Dublin Coffman (7-2) 22.9, 6. Springfield (6-3) 21.1222, 7. Upper Arlington (8-1) 19.2667, 8. Pickerington North (6-3) 17.0333, 9. Reynoldsburg (6-3) 15.9222, 10. Lancaster (5-4) 15.7205, 11. Gahanna Lincoln (5-4) 12.1735, 12. Hilliard Darby (5-4) 10.6444

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Colerain (9-0) 33.6889, 2. Lebanon (7-2) 21.8778, 3. Mason (6-3) 21.0722, 4. Cin. Elder (6-3) 19.7743, 5. Fairfield (6-3) 16.4833, 6. Cin. Sycamore (5-4) 15.4556, 7. Springboro (6-3) 15.0167, 8. Cin. St. Xavier (4-5) 14.601, 9. Clayton Northmont (4-5) 14.4278, 10. Hamilton (5-4) 12.6, 11. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (4-5) 12.2333, 12. Centerville (4-5) 11.0389

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Aurora (8-1) 26.9628, 2. Chardon (9-0) 24.1111, 3. Warren G. Harding (8-1) 21.4899, 4. Hudson (7-2) 20.7944, 5. Copley (7-2) 20.1056, 6. Bedford (7-2) 18.9556, 7. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (8-1) 18.5944, 8. Akron Ellet (7-2) 15.5889, 9. Barberton (7-2) 14.8, 10. Willoughby South (5-4) 13.6222, 11. Lyndhurst Brush (4-5) 12.6667, 12. Maple Hts. (5-4) 12.6111

Region 6 – 1. Avon (9-0) 25.9667, 2. Holland Springfield (9-0) 25.5722, 3. Grafton Midview (8-1) 25.5, 4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-2) 19.4556, 5. Olmsted Falls (7-2) 17.7333, 6. Cle. Glenville (6-3) 16.9301, 7. Tol. St. John’s (6-3) 15.3889, 8. Westlake (6-3) 15.1556, 9. Avon Lake (6-3) 14.6167, 10. Medina Highland (5-4) 10.9897, 11. Wadsworth (4-5) 10.3222, 12. Perrysburg (5-4) 9.6222

Region 7 – 1. Massillon Perry (7-2) 23.4722, 2. Massillon Washington (7-2) 23.0556, 3. New Albany (6-3) 19.8056, 4. Cols. Franklin Hts. (8-1) 18.6111, 5. Dublin Scioto (7-2) 18.3389, 6. Pataskala Licking Hts. (7-2) 17.2778, 7. Cols. West (8-1) 17.0455, 8. Uniontown Lake (5-4) 15.6833, 9. Wooster (7-2) 15.4222, 10. Worthington Kilbourne (5-4) 13.1889, 11. Groveport-Madison (6-3) 12.8611, 12. Dresden Tri-Valley (8-1) 12.8444

Region 8 – 1. Troy (8-1) 25.9556, 2. Cin. Turpin (9-0) 25.1944, 3. Cin. LaSalle (7-2) 22.3288, 4. Miamisburg (7-2) 21.9667, 5. Kings Mills Kings (7-2) 20.0778, 6. Harrison (6-3) 18.9278, 7. Cin. Princeton (5-4) 15.9889, 8. Trenton Edgewood (7-2) 15.8278, 9. Vandalia Butler (5-4) 13.7722, 10. Cin. Anderson (6-3) 13.5889, 11. Lima Senior (6-3) 13.0111, 12. Cin. Winton Woods (4-5) 12.1722

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Alliance Marlington (9-0) 24.9111, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-1) 22.5117, 3. New Philadelphia (8-1) 21.2111, 4. Medina Buckeye (8-1) 20.5944, 5. Warren Howland (7-2) 18.2677, 6. Dover (6-3) 17.8889, 7. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-4) 16.4028, 8. Louisville (6-3) 16.0, 9. Akron East (6-3) 15.7333, 10. Ravenna (6-3) 13.7167, 11. Chesterland West Geauga (5-4) 12.6833, 12. Canfield (6-3) 11.6389

Region 10 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (9-0) 27.5859, 2. Sandusky (8-1) 19.6556, 3. Hunting Valley University School (7-2) 18.7431, 4. Clyde (7-2) 18.5611, 5. Lexington (7-2) 16.7278, 6. Bowling Green (6-3) 16.3111, 7. Norwalk (6-3) 13.0859, 8. Parma Padua Franciscan (5-4) 12.8167, 9. Tol. Woodward (7-2) 12.4444, 10. Ashland (6-3) 12.1167, 11. Cle. John Hay (5-3) 11.7963, 12. Sandusky Perkins (5-4) 11.6278

Region 11 – 1. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (9-0) 28.1803, 2. Cols. Hamilton Township (7-2) 22.0303, 3. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (7-2) 21.15, 4. Bexley (9-0) 21.0351, 5. Whitehall-Yearling (7-2) 17.9091, 6. Cols. Beechcroft (8-1) 17.0363, 7. Chillicothe (7-2) 16.9111, 8. Thornville Sheridan (7-2) 15.5944, 9. The Plains Athens (7-2) 14.0444, 10. Jackson (6-3) 11.4889, 11. Marietta (5-4) 10.8481, 12. Granville (4-5) 10.0833

Region 12 – 1. Franklin (9-0) 26.4722, 2. Wapakoneta (8-1) 21.8222, 3. St. Marys Memorial (9-0) 21.5389, 4. Trotwood-Madison (8-1) 17.8722, 5. New Richmond (8-1) 17.5611, 6. Cin. Mount Healthy (8-1) 16.9388, 7. Piqua (7-2) 16.5944, 8. Norwood (8-1) 16.4556, 9. Wilmington (7-2) 15.0611, 10. Tipp City Tippecanoe (6-3) 14.2056, 11. Day. Belmont (6-2) 13.7746, 12. Bellbrook (6-3) 11.5944

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (9-0) 26.1389, 2. Mantua Crestwood (8-1) 24.5722, 3. Peninsula Woodridge (9-0) 21.5222, 4. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (6-2) 20.9417, 5. Struthers (8-1) 20.1515, 6. Hubbard (7-2) 17.9056, 7. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (6-3) 16.4056, 8. Cortland Lakeview (6-3) 14.5222, 9. Conneaut (6-3) 14.2389, 10. Parma Hts. Holy Name (6-3) 13.8333, 11. Pepper Pike Orange (5-4) 10.9798, 12. Oberlin Firelands (6-3) 10.2611

Region 14 – 1. Port Clinton (8-1) 20.0444, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-1) 19.7667, 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (8-1) 16.2018, 4. Lewistown Indian Lake (9-0) 16.0167, 5. Cols. Bishop Hartley (7-2) 15.9667, 6. Caledonia River Valley (6-3) 14.2722, 7. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (9-0) 14.1222, 8. Bellevue (6-3) 13.8444, 9. Oak Harbor (5-4) 12.3611, 10. Sparta Highland (6-3) 12.2167, 11. Napoleon (5-4) 11.9167, 12. Springfield Shawnee (5-4) 7.6222

Region 15 – 1. Johnstown-Monroe (9-0) 21.9056, 2. Heath (9-0) 21.1944, 3. Shelby (8-1) 19.7, 4. Steubenville (8-1) 19.5694, 5. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-3) 15.3389, 6. Duncan Falls Philo (8-1) 14.8389, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-3) 14.4444, 8. Cambridge (6-3) 13.9091, 9. Wintersville Indian Creek (7-2) 12.7889, 10. Newark Licking Valley (4-5) 12.4889, 11. Canal Fulton Northwest (6-3) 10.0944, 12. Uhrichsville Claymont (5-4) 9.9192

Region 16 – 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-1) 24.4111, 2. Cin. Wyoming (9-0) 23.8889, 3. Germantown Valley View (8-1) 20.0167, 4. Waverly (8-1) 18.6889, 5. Kettering Archbishop Alter (9-0) 18.3778, 6. Day. Dunbar (8-1) 17.7121, 7. Cin. Indian Hill (8-1) 17.0778, 8. Chillicothe Unioto (7-2) 13.25, 9. Cin. Taft (6-3) 11.7444, 10. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-3) 11.1278, 11. Cin. Mariemont (7-2) 10.9722, 12. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (5-4) 10.5167

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Canfield South Range (8-1) 20.0778, 2. Canton Central Cath. (6-3) 17.3111, 3. Leavittsburg LaBrae (7-2) 15.9944, 4. Orwell Grand Valley (8-1) 15.6717, 5. Wickliffe (7-2) 14.4944, 6. Akron Manchester (6-3) 13.8056, 7. Garrettsville Garfield (7-2) 13.2944, 8. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (7-2) 12.2677, 9. Sullivan Black River (6-3) 12.0444, 10. Youngstown Liberty (5-4) 11.8389, 11. Magnolia Sandy Valley (6-3) 11.1667, 12. East Palestine (6-3) 10.1667

Region 18 – 1. Creston Norwayne (8-1) 22.5944, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (8-1) 19.2278, 3. West Salem Northwestern (8-1) 18.5222, 4. Milan Edison (8-1) 17.0556, 5. Swanton (8-1) 15.3939, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (7-2) 13.5444, 7. Marion Pleasant (7-2) 12.9444, 8. Genoa Area (7-2) 12.298, 9. Doylestown Chippewa (5-4) 10.9444, 10. Rossford (6-3) 10.9389, 11. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-3) 10.7556, 12. Wellington (5-4) 9.0

Region 19 – 1. Wheelersburg (9-0) 23.2111, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (9-0) 21.6111, 3. Coshocton (7-1) 18.2361, 4. Chillicothe Zane Trace (7-2) 15.8389, 5. Nelsonville-York (7-2) 15.0722, 6. West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-1) 14.1, 7. Belmont Union Local (7-2) 13.7167, 8. Cadiz Harrison Central (6-3) 13.6389, 9. Ironton (6-3) 12.8939, 10. Baltimore Liberty Union (6-3) 11.7677, 11. Minford (5-4) 9.2389, 12. Piketon (6-3) 9.0889

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (9-0) 23.3556, 2. Coldwater (8-1) 20.9222, 3. Carlisle (7-2) 15.0778, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (6-3) 14.5, 5. Cin. Aiken (6-3) 12.5964, 6. Jamestown Greeneview (7-2) 11.8667, 7. Brookville (5-4) 11.0056, 8. Richwood North Union (6-3) 10.2333, 9. Anna (5-4) 9.5611, 10. Cin. Madeira (5-4) 9.5111, 11. Blanchester (6-3) 9.1556, 12. Versailles (4-5) 8.9944

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Cuyahoga Heights (9-0) 19.5722, 2. New Middletown Springfield (7-2) 19.0278, 3. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (8-1) 17.697, 4. Kirtland (8-1) 17.6889, 5. Lisbon David Anderson (8-1) 14.8944, 6. Columbia Station Columbia (7-2) 12.9611, 7. Columbiana (6-3) 11.9111, 8. Dalton (6-3) 11.6444, 9. Berlin Center Western Reserve (6-3) 10.4293, 10. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-3) 10.1722, 11. McDonald (5-4) 9.6611, 12. Smithville (6-3) 9.6556

Region 22 – 1. Patrick Henry (9-0) 19.8722, 2. Bucyrus Wynford (9-0) 18.6611, 3. Liberty Center (7-2) 16.1944, 4. Defiance Ayersville (9-0) 15.1722, 5. Attica Seneca East (8-1) 12.9899, 6. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (7-2) 11.55, 7. Gibsonburg (7-2) 10.0317, 8. Montpelier (7-2) 9.9091, 9. Van Buren (6-3) 9.85, 10. Defiance Tinora (6-3) 9.7611, 11. Carey (5-4) 6.4222, 12. Northwood (5-4) 6.4111

Region 23 – 1. Hannibal River (8-0) 17.5833, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (9-0) 15.5222, 3. Newark Cath. (6-3) 14.6611, 4. Chesapeake (8-1) 14.2424, 5. Bellaire (5-4) 12.0544, 6. Centerburg (7-2) 11.2667, 7. Barnesville (7-1) 11.1667, 8. Cardington-Lincoln (6-3) 9.4333, 9. Cols. Bishop Ready (6-3) 9.3081, 10. Grandview Hts. (6-3) 8.3434, 11. Chillicothe Southeastern (5-4) 7.8722, 12. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-3) 7.2569

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-1) 20.4056, 2. Mechanicsburg (9-0) 16.55, 3. Delphos Jefferson (8-1) 15.5667, 4. Spencerville (8-1) 13.4944, 5. St. Henry (6-3) 10.6722, 6. Cin. Summit Country Day (6-3) 9.9795, 7. Casstown Miami East (6-3) 9.7556, 8. Harrod Allen East (6-3) 8.5611, 9. Fayetteville-Perry (6-3) 8.5152, 10. Tipp City Bethel (6-3) 7.8636, 11. Lewisburg Tri-County North (5-4) 7.8111, 12. Williamsburg (4-5) 7.7111

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Mogadore (8-1) 18.8081, 2. Norwalk St. Paul (9-0) 14.4747, 3. Monroeville (9-0) 14.4222, 4. Warren John F. Kennedy (8-1) 13.1768, 5. Toronto (7-2) 10.0606, 6. Windham (6-3) 9.303, 7. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (6-3) 8.9495, 8. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (5-4) 8.5859, 9. East Canton (5-4) 7.5667, 10. Newbury (5-4) 6.0111, 11. Malvern (3-6) 5.3222, 12. Ashland Mapleton (4-5) 5.0167

Region 26 – 1. McComb (8-1) 15.9833, 2. Hicksville (7-2) 12.1389, 3. Leipsic (7-2) 11.7389, 4. Convoy Crestview (6-3) 11.3611, 5. Arlington (6-3) 10.2389, 6. Tiffin Calvert (5-3) 9.7569, 7. Lucas (6-3) 9.4556, 8. Lakeside Danbury (6-3) 9.0444, 9. Edgerton (6-3) 8.65, 10. Delphos St. John’s (5-4) 7.9167, 11. Fremont St. Joseph Central Cath. (3-6) 5.3081, 12. North Baltimore (4-5) 4.1111

Region 27 – 1. Waterford (8-1) 13.8111, 2. Glouster Trimble (7-2) 12.3833, 3. Shadyside (7-2) 11.6315, 4. Portsmouth Sciotoville (9-0) 11.2121, 5. Racine Southern (7-2) 11.0222, 6. Danville (6-3) 10.8556, 7. Portsmouth Notre Dame (7-2) 9.9596, 8. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (6-3) 8.2527, 9. Lore City Buckeye Trail (5-4) 7.737, 10. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (6-3) 7.3586, 11. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (7-2) 7.2778, 12. Corning Miller (6-3) 6.0903

Region 28 – 1. Covington (9-0) 19.2889, 2. Troy Christian (8-1) 16.2727, 3. Minster (5-4) 11.6167, 4. Fort Recovery (6-3) 10.9889, 5. Sidney Lehman Cath. (6-3) 10.8, 6. Ada (6-3) 10.7111, 7. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (6-3) 9.0833, 8. Cin. Hillcrest (7-2) 8.9649, 9. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (5-3) 7.9545, 10. DeGraff Riverside (6-3) 7.3889, 11. Lockland (4-4) 6.7026, 12. Springfield Cath. Central (6-3) 6.1667

Versailles’ Noah Grisez makes a tackle during a Midwest Athletic Conference football game against Minster on Friday in Versailles. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2016/10/web1_Noah-Grisez-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Noah Grisez makes a tackle during a Midwest Athletic Conference football game against Minster on Friday in Versailles. Chuck Runner|For The Daily Advocate

