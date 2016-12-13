Ansonia girls basketball team wins at Northeastern

FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. – The Ansonia Tigers traveled to face Northeastern Knights in Fountain City, Indiana, Monday night and came home with a 61-43 win.

After trailing midway through the first quarter, Ansonia regained the lead with 1:15 left and finished the period up 18-12. Trinity Henderson led Ansonia with six points in the opening quarter.

In the second quarter Ansonia started off slow. With five minutes left, though, the Tigers started making their baskets. Ansonia out-scored Northeastern 19-12 in the period to increase its lead to 37-24 at halftime. Henderson again led the Tigers with 10 points in the quarter.

Led by eight points from Bailey Stammen, Ansonia continued to increase its lead in the third quarter and went up 53-34.

Ansonia led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers finished the game with a 61-43 victory.

Henderson led Ansonia with a game-high 22 points. Also for the Tigers, Stammen scored 18 points, Jailyn Thwaits scored six, Katie Werts had six, Kassy Wentworth scored four, Ashton Bradham scored three, and Millie Widener had two.

For the Knights it was Tatum Jordan with 16 points, Kelli Drake with eight, Kasey Andrews with seven, Madi Clay with five, Olivia Harris with five and Cindy Mills with two.

In the junior varsity game Ansonia was down at halftime and at the end of the third quarter but came back to win 34-28.

