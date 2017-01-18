Mississinawa Valley selling Dayton Dragons tickets

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley is selling tickets for Dayton Dragons baseball games.

Mississinawa Valley’s baseball team will play Bradford at 4 p.m. April 15 at the Dragons’ Fifth Third Field. Admission to the game, which Mississinawa Valley’s Merle Replogle will announce, will be free.

As part of the game, Mississinawa Valley is selling discounted tickets to Dragons games. Mississinawa is selling $10 tickets for the May 27 game against the West Michigan Whitecaps, the June 3 game against the Fort Wayne Tincaps, the June 24 game against the Lake County Captains, the July 1 game against the Fort Wayne Tincaps and the July 8 game against the South Bend Cubs.

Fans also can purchase a $5 raffle ticket for a raffle that will give away a set of four Dragons tickets for every eight raffle tickets sold at Mississinawa Valley basketball games.

Fans can find an order form for regular purchase of tickets under the Blackhawk HQ tab on blackhawkathletics.org. Order forms should be returned to Max Guillozet, Kelly Guillozet or Mike Griffin.