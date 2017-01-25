Ansonia girls basketball team loses to Union City

ANSONIA – The Ansonia girls basketball team lost to Union City, who is state ranked in Indiana, 54-43 on Tuesday.

Bailey Stammen led Ansonia with 14 points and had three rebounds. Jailyn Thwaits had 6 points and a team-leading 11 rebounds. Katie Werts had 7 points and seven rebounds. Kassy Wentworth had 5 points and five rebounds. Stefani Garrett had 5 points and two assists.

Ansonia dropped to 7-10 with the loss. Union City, which is ranked ninth in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Class 1A state rankings, improved to 18-4.

Ansonia will play host to Cross County Conference foe Tri-County North on Thursday.