Mississinawa Valley softball team loses to Twin Valley South

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley softball team lost 16-11 to Twin Valley South in a Cross County Conference game on Tuesday.

Both teams scored one run in the first inning then Twin Valley South scored a run in the second to lead 2-1. After Mississinawa Valley tied the game in the third, both teams added one run in the fourth to knot the score at 3-3.

The runs started to pile up when South scored three in the fifth and three in the sixth to go up 9-3. Mississinawa scored five in the sixth inning to cut its deficit to 9-8 then in the seventh inning Twin Valley South scored seven and MV scored three for the 16-11 final score.

Twin Valley South had 22 hits, and Mississinawa Valley had 17.

MV’s Makayla Coning went 4-for-5 with a triple and five RBI. Taydem Elson was 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run and two RBI. Bailey Johnson was 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk, a RBI and three runs. Kinsie Blocher went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, two runs and three RBI.

Trinity Konwiczka was 2-for-3 and scored a run. Lindsay Johns was 2-for-4 with a walk and a run. Paxton Scholl was 1-for-3 with a double, was hit by two pitches and scored two runs. Amanda Jeffers was 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

Scholl was the losing pitcher as she went six innings, allowing nine runs on 17 hits, one walk, one hit batter and three strikeouts. Elson pitched one inning in relief and allowed seven runs on five hits, three walks and one strikeout.