Greenville boys tennis team wins at Piqua

PIQUA – Greenville swept Piqua 5-0 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference boys tennis match on Thursday.

In first singles Greenville’s Noah Haupt beat Sean Hatke 6-3, 6-1. In second single the Green Wave’s Craig Manges beat Brad McPherson 6-0, 6-1. In third singles the Wave’s Branson Leigeber beat EIsaiah Smith 6-0, 6-2.

In the first doubles match Greenville’s Austin Grote and Josh Smith beat Willis Young and Greg Reyes 6-1, 6-0. In second doubles the Green Wave’s Aaron Lobenstein and Josh Galloway beat Eli Bloom and Kate Dolder 6-1, 6-1.

Greenville improved to 14-4 overall while Piqua fell to 3-10.