Franklin Monroe junior high volleyball teams defeat Bradford

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe beat Bradford in a pair of junior high volleyball matches.

Franklin Monroe won the seventh grade match 25-7, 23-25, 25-14.

Bradford’s Remi Harleman had seven points, five aces, one kill and one assist. Lovena Grillot had four aces. Leah Welch had one point and two kills. Sarah Beckstedt had two kills. Bella Brewer and Courtney Riffell both had a kill.

Franklin Monroe won the eighth grade match 25-8, 25-7.

Abby Fike had two aces, two assists and one kill. Karissa Weldy had two assists and three kills. Rylee Canan had two assists and an ace.

Bradford will play at Covington at 5:30 p.m. Monday.