Versailles graduate Amanda Winner named G-MAC volleyball player of the week

FINDLAY – Versailles graduate Amanda Winner, a junior at the University of Findlay, has been named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference West Division Player of the Week.

Winner had 67 kills and 30 digs last week as she helped lead the Oilers to a 3-1 record. She had a .225 hitting percentage and averaged 3.9 kills per set.

The outside hitter had 21 kills and 11 digs in a five-set win against Hillsdale College. She then had 10 kills in a sweep of Ohio Dominican University and 17 kills in a five-set win against Cedarville University. She finished the week with 19 kills and 12 digs in a five-set loss to Flagler College.

Winner leads the G-MAC with 141 kills and 4.03 kills per set this season. She’s helped lead the Oilers to a 10-1 record.