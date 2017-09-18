Greenville, Tri-Village cross country teams compete at Eaton Invitational

EATON – The Greenville and Tri-Village cross country teams competed in the Eaton Invitational on Saturday with the Green Wave boys recording a fourth place finish.

Greenville finished fourth out of 11 teams in the Division I boys race. Oak Hills won the Division I boys team championship.

Jacob Subler led the Greenville boys by finishing 16th in 18:45.23. Also for the Green Wave, Matt Karns finished 19th in 18:57.59, Alex Subler finished 26th in 19:07.56, Riley Emerick finished 27th in 19:07.58, Jacob Watson finished 46th in 20:21.12, Seth Unger finished 50th in 20:35.09, and Gabriel Stevens finished 72nd in 22:48.43.

Northmont’s Gage Beireis won the Division I boys race, which included 81 runners, in 17:01.72.

Greenville finished seventh out of nine teams in the Division II girls race. Wyoming won the Division II girls team championship.

Isabelle Rammel led the Greenville girls as she finished seventh in 21:00. Also for the Lady Wave, Grace Coakley finished 19th in 22:13, Hayley Maher finished 32nd in 23:15, Kelsie Ruble finished 45th in 23:57, Rachel Unger finished 64th in 25:34, and Lauren Dull finished 65th in 25:35.

Monroe’s Rachel Ploeger won the Division I girls race, which included 88 runners, with a time of 18:54.

Tri-Village finished 11th out of 14 teams in the Division III boys race. Minster won the Division III boys team championship.

Landen Fraylick led the Tri-Village boys as he finished 23rd in 19:01.46. Also for the Patriots, Harley Ketring finished 33rd in 19:31.30, Dalton Cockerham finished 51st in 20:46.76, Matthew Holzapfel finished 52nd in 20:49.75, and Cameron Armstrong finished 90th in 26:40.97.

Seton Catholic’s Paul Stamm won the Division III boys race, which included 95 runners, in a time of 16:53.64.

Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler, the Lady Patriots’ only runner, finished 27th in the Division III girls race with a time of 24:48.20. Seton Catholic’s Jenna Barker won the race, which included 64 girls, in 19:06.40. New Bremen won the Division III girls team championship.

For complete results from the Eaton Invitational, visit http://www.baumspage.com/cc/ccevent.php?peventid=216&table=C.

By Kyle Shaner

