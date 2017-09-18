Versailles cross country runner Joe Spitzer wins Cedarville Friendship Invitational

CEDARVILLE – Cross country runners from Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin Monroe and Versailles finished in the top five in their races at the Cedarville Friendship Invitational on Saturday.

Versailles’ Joe Spitzer added to his win total this season as he won the Division II-III boys race, which included 380 runners, in a time of 16:10.1. He beat runner-up Ryan Estes of Clark Montessori by more than 22 seconds.

Following Joe Spitzer, Versailles’ Brooks Blakeley finished 29th in 18:23.3, Stuart Baltes finished 49th in 18:49.7, Xavier Grillot finished 59th in 19:02.1, Noah Barga finished 63rd in 19:07.3, Matt Cromwell finished 71st in 19:14.2, and Ryan Subler finished 74th in 19:17.5.

Cole Good led Franklin Monroe’s boys as he finished fifth in 17:09.7. Also for the Jets, Kyle Ressler finished 47th in 18:47.0, Bailey Wyan finished 98th in 19:40.2, Brendan Hosler finished 112th in 19:49.6, Justin Chen finished 230th in 22:00.8, Isaac Schmitmeyer finished 234th in 22:08.6, and Ross Thayer finished 235th in 22:08.8.

Tanner Delk led Arcanum’s boys by finishing third in 16:52.8. Also for the Trojans, Landon Kreusch finished 56th in 18:59.5, Dakota White finished 162nd in 20:47.5, Logan Todd finished 202nd in 21:28.8, Ethan Moores finished 241st in 22:18.0, Jimmy Barry finished 284th in 23:19.7, and Mitchel Wogomon finished 341st in 26:10.8.

Jay Roberts led the Bradford boys by finishing 45th in 18:46.3. Also for the Railroaders, Jackson Moore finished 149th in 20:27.8, Shane Bryan finished 255th in 22:40.1, and Kurt Hoover finished 261st in 22:46.5.

In the Division II-III high school boys team standings, Versailles finished sixth, Franklin Monroe finished 14th, and Arcanum finished 21st. Bradford didn’t have enough runners to record a team score. Houston won the Division II-III boys race, which included 31 teams.

Versailles finished as the runner-up in the Division II-III girls team standings behind Alter. Bradford finished 12th, Franklin Monroe finished 18th, and Arcanum finished 24th in the 31-team race.

Megan Rismiller led Versailles’ girls by finishing ninth in 20:48.1. Also for the Lady Tigers, Kara Spitzer finished 17th in 21:20.1, Kenia McEldowney finished 23rd in 21:42.9, Maria Mangen finished 37th in 22:28.0, Liz Watren finished 47th in 22:49.3, Emma Peters finished 48th in 22:53.6, and Dana Rose finished 50th in 22:54.7.

Karmen Knepp led the Bradford girls by finishing second with a time of 19:49.1. Also for the Lady Railroaders, Skipp Miller finished fifth in 20:32.2, Olivia Daugherty finished 95th in 24:05.5, Mercedes Smith finished 143rd in 25:32.8, Chelsea Gill finished 196th in 27:39.8, and Abby Gade finished 220th in 28:46.3.

Selene Weaver led the Franklin Monroe girls as she finished 74th in 23:37.1. Also for the Lady Jets, Nicole Brocious finished 75th in 23:37.5, Audrey Cable finished 115th in 24:33.1, Reagan Warner finished 123rd in 24:48.6, and Danielle McVey finished 156th in 26:08.2.

Mara Wetzel led Arcanum’s girls by finishing 45th in 22:41.7. Also for the Lady Trojans, Aidan O’Brien finished 116th in 24:34.0, Kayla O’Daniel finished 181st in 26:46.9, Paige Kreusch finished 183rd in 26:55.8, Abbi VanHoose finished 212th in 28:29.4, Lana Johnson finished 271st in 31:24.1, and Mekenna Gunckel finished 307th in 37:03.5.

Alter’s Perri Bockrath won the Division II-III girls race, which included 317 runners, in 19:21.1.

For complete results from the Cedarville Friendship Invitational, visit http://live.finishtiming.com/#/results/meet-xc/201701815.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

