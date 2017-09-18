Ansonia volleyball team loses in 5 sets at Newton

PLEASANT HILL – Ansonia lost in a five-set Cross County Conference volleyball match on Thursday at Newton, 25-23, 19-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-13.

Aliya Barga led Ansonia with eight kills in the match, Bailey Stammen had six, and Emily Gariety had four. Barga also had a team-high nine blocks, Chelsea Noggler had four, and Stammen had three.

Gariety led the Tigers with 26 digs, Barga had 21, and Trinity Henderson had 17. Stammen had a team-high nine assists, Noggler had two, and Katelyn McKenna had two. Gariety and Noggler led Ansonia with three aces each.