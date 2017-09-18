Posted on by

Ansonia volleyball team loses in 5 sets at Newton


PLEASANT HILL – Ansonia lost in a five-set Cross County Conference volleyball match on Thursday at Newton, 25-23, 19-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-13.

Aliya Barga led Ansonia with eight kills in the match, Bailey Stammen had six, and Emily Gariety had four. Barga also had a team-high nine blocks, Chelsea Noggler had four, and Stammen had three.

Gariety led the Tigers with 26 digs, Barga had 21, and Trinity Henderson had 17. Stammen had a team-high nine assists, Noggler had two, and Katelyn McKenna had two. Gariety and Noggler led Ansonia with three aces each.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_Ansonia-logo-WEB-4.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:11 pm |    

Arcanum-Butler FFA program off to extraordinary start

Arcanum-Butler FFA program off to extraordinary start
3:49 pm |    

School shooting survivor Logan Cole tells story at East Main Church of Christ appearance in Greenville

School shooting survivor Logan Cole tells story at East Main Church of Christ appearance in Greenville
10:16 am |    

Center School opens for historical history lesson

Center School opens for historical history lesson
comments powered by Disqus