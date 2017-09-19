Posted on by

Greenville girls golf team beats West Carrollton


GREENVILLE – Greenville beat West Carrollton 224-294 in a girls golf match on Monday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Greenville’s Makenzi Glancy and Lainey Oswalt shared medalist honors as they both shot a 55 for the nine-hole round. Also for the Lady Wave, Kourtney Kretschmar shot a 56, and Jessica Mortensen shot a 58.

Shanelle Parker led West Carrollton with a 70, Melayna Melton shot a 72, Yani Vazquez shot a 73, and Jayla Pruitt shot a 79.

Greenville improved to 6-7 with the win while West Carrollton fell to 0-2.

