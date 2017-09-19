Versailles girls golf team defeats Miami East

VERSAILLES – Versailles’ girls golf team improved to 9-0 with a 188-210 victory against Miami East on Monday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles’ Jorja Pothast was the match medalist with a nine-hole round of 46. Also for the Lady Tigers, Lauren Durham shot a 47, Morgan Heitkamp shot a 47, Morgan Barlage shot a 48, and Anna Groff shot a 60.

Paige Lawson led Miami East with a round of 47. Also for the Vikings, Kearsten Kirby shot a 52, Emily Rowly shot a 54, Maci Krites shot a 57, Marissa Kearns shot a 60, and Cadence Gross shot a 91.