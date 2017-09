LEWISBURG – Mississinawa Valley lost 188-246 to Tri-County North in a Cross County Conference boys golf match on Monday.

Kyler Guillozet led Mississinawa Valley with a nine-hole round of 56 while Mason Hummel shot a 59.

Tri-County North’s Ethan Kelley was the match medalist with a round of 38. Also for the Panthers, Alec Wayman shot a 45, Dylan Curtin shot a 47, and Landen Owens shot a 58.