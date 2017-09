GREENVILLE – Greenville beat Piqua 198-232 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference girls golf match on Wednesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Greenville’s Jada Garland was the match medalist with a nine-hole round of 47. Also for the Lady Wave, Lainey Oswalt shot a 49, Ashley Karns shot a 50, and Kylie Beam shot a 52.

Piqua’s Kelsey Bachman shot a 54, Korren Evans shot a 54, Skylar Sloan shot a 55, and Adde Honeycutt shot a 69.

Greenville improved to 7-7 with the win while Piqua fell to 3-9.