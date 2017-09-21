Greenville girls tennis team sweeps Brookville

GREENVILLE – Greenville’s girls tennis team increased its winning streak to 13 matches with a 5-0 sweep of Brookville on Wednesday.

In the first singles match Greenville’s Natalie Milligan beat Grace Rohrer 7-6, 7-5. In second singles the Lady Wave’s Anna Manges beat Hanna May 6-1, 6-0. In the third singles match the Wave’s Emily Marchal beat Emma Burton 6-0, 6-1.

In first doubles Greenville’s Abby Swensen and Addie Haupt beat Allison Winterbothem and Gabby Wakefield 6-0, 6-2. In second doubles the Lady Wave’s Alison Baughman and Marabelle Lance beat Sierrah Howard and Alyia Hinds 6-0, 6-0.

Greenville improved to 14-1 with Wednesday’s win.