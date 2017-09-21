Versailles girls cross country team drops to No. 10 in OATCCC state rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles’ girls cross country team remained in the top 10 in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches’ fourth weekly state rankings of the season.

Versailles’ girls dropped two spots to No. 10 in Division III this week, falling behind Gilmour Academy and Fredericktown. The Lady Tigers are ranked behind Minster, McDonald, Mt. Gilead, West Liberty-Salem, Columbus Grove, Fort Loramie, Gilmour Academy, St. Henry and Fredericktown. Versailles has been ranked in all four polls this season, ranging from eighth to 14th.

Versailles’ girls cross country team is the only Darke County squad ranked in the OATCCC state poll this season.

Other teams with local connections in the poll include the Centerville boys from the Greater Western Ohio Conference being ranked seventh in Division I, the Centerville girls from the GWOC being ranked first in Division I, the Springboro girls from the GWOC being ranked eighth in Division I, the Beavercreek girls from the GWOC being ranked ninth in Division I, the Troy girls from the GWOC being ranked 14th in Division I, the Tippecanoe boys from the GWOC being ranked 12th in Division II, the Tippecanoe girls from the GWOC being ranked second in Division II, the Minster boys from the Midwest Athletic Conference being ranked 10th in Division III, the Minster girls from the MAC being ranked first in Division III, the St. Henry girls from the MAC being ranked eighth in Division III and the Coldwater girls from the MAC being ranked 16th in Division III.

For more information on the OATCCC and its state rankings, visit its website at www.oatccc.com.

OATCCC state rankings

Division I boys

1. Hudson 234 (7)

2. St. Xavier 233 (5)

3. Medina 198

4. Hilliard Davidson 179

5. Massillon Jackson 176

6. St. Ignatius 173

7. Mason 168

7. Centerville 168

9. Pickerington North 133

10. Kenston 121

11. Olentangy Liberty 102

12. Lancaster 83

13. Pickerington Central 81

14. Carroll 77

15. Strongsville 74

15. St Edwards 74

17. Thomas Worthington 70

18. Elder 54

19. Mentor 38

20. Defiance 29

Division I girls

1. Centerville 239 (11)

2. Hilliard Davidson 218 (1)

3. Ursuline 192

4. Olentangy Liberty 187

5. Gahanna Lincoln 170

6. Hudson 161

7. Brunswick 158

8. Springboro 148

9. Beavercreek 137

10. Mason 119

11. Granville 111

12. Lakota East 105

13. Thomas Worthington 91

14. Troy 86

15. Medina 84

16. Medina Highland 78

17. Shaker Heights 52

18. Turpin 49

19. Kings 41

20. Magnificant 25

Division II boys

1. Lexington 219 (1)

2. NDCL 217 (5)

3. Rocky River 208 (3)

4. Heath 196 (1)

5. Unioto 192 (2)

6. Bay 167

7. Woodridge 166

8. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s 159

9. Shelby 144

10. Sheridan 116

11. Indian Hill 98

12. Tippecanoe 91

13. Buckeye Valley 77

14. Fairview 69

15. Milan Edison 64

16. Jonathan Alder 43

17. Tuslaw 42

18. Wauseon 37

19. Poland Seminary 34

20. Springfield Shawnee 33

Division II girls

1. Lexington 235 (8)

2. Tippecanoe 212 (4)

3. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s 210

4. Hawken 182

5. Fairfield Union 173

6. Ashtabula Edgewood 149

7. Defiance 141

8. CVCA 132

9. Padua Franciscan 122

10. Woodridge 115

11. Tusky Valley 99

12. Minerva 97

13. Buckeye Valley 92

14. Bellbrook 89

15. Dover 75

16. Beaumont 70

17. Jonathan Alder 61

18. Poland Seminary 59

19. Chagrin Falls 52

20. Marlington 24

Division III boys

1. Leesburg Fairfield 234 (6)

2. East Canton 233 (6)

3. Fort Loramie 213

4. Mt. Gilead 186

5. Smithville 180

6. Liberty Center 178

7. Maplewood 170

8. Columbus Academy 163

9. McDonald 136

10. Minster 132

11. Fredericktown 117

12. Houston 110

13. New London 98

14. Mapleton 71

15. Colonel Creawford 55

16. Gilmour Academy 51

17. Sherwood Fairview 49

18. Caldwell 46

19. Lincolnview 39

20. Garaway 36

Division III girls

1. Minster 240 (12)

2. McDonald 226

3. Mt. Gilead 216

4. West Liberty-Salem 198

5. Columbus Grove 191

6. Fort Loramie 178

7. Gilmour Academy 154

8. St. Henry 148

9. Fredericktown 145

10. Versailles 133

11. Russia 107

12. Galion Northmor 84

13. Kinsman Badger 70

14. Garaway 63

15. St. Thomas Aquinas 59

16. Coldwater 58

17. Maplewood 57

18. Liberty Center 50

19. Pettisville 39

20. Collins Western Reserve 27

Versailles’ Liz Watren runs during the Treaty City Invitational cross country meet on Sept. 2 in Greenville. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_Liz-Watren-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Liz Watren runs during the Treaty City Invitational cross country meet on Sept. 2 in Greenville. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

