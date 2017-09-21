Versailles girls cross country team drops to No. 10 in OATCCC state rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles’ girls cross country team remained in the top 10 in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches’ fourth weekly state rankings of the season.
Versailles’ girls dropped two spots to No. 10 in Division III this week, falling behind Gilmour Academy and Fredericktown. The Lady Tigers are ranked behind Minster, McDonald, Mt. Gilead, West Liberty-Salem, Columbus Grove, Fort Loramie, Gilmour Academy, St. Henry and Fredericktown. Versailles has been ranked in all four polls this season, ranging from eighth to 14th.
Versailles’ girls cross country team is the only Darke County squad ranked in the OATCCC state poll this season.
Other teams with local connections in the poll include the Centerville boys from the Greater Western Ohio Conference being ranked seventh in Division I, the Centerville girls from the GWOC being ranked first in Division I, the Springboro girls from the GWOC being ranked eighth in Division I, the Beavercreek girls from the GWOC being ranked ninth in Division I, the Troy girls from the GWOC being ranked 14th in Division I, the Tippecanoe boys from the GWOC being ranked 12th in Division II, the Tippecanoe girls from the GWOC being ranked second in Division II, the Minster boys from the Midwest Athletic Conference being ranked 10th in Division III, the Minster girls from the MAC being ranked first in Division III, the St. Henry girls from the MAC being ranked eighth in Division III and the Coldwater girls from the MAC being ranked 16th in Division III.
For more information on the OATCCC and its state rankings, visit its website at www.oatccc.com.
OATCCC state rankings
Division I boys
1. Hudson 234 (7)
2. St. Xavier 233 (5)
3. Medina 198
4. Hilliard Davidson 179
5. Massillon Jackson 176
6. St. Ignatius 173
7. Mason 168
7. Centerville 168
9. Pickerington North 133
10. Kenston 121
11. Olentangy Liberty 102
12. Lancaster 83
13. Pickerington Central 81
14. Carroll 77
15. Strongsville 74
15. St Edwards 74
17. Thomas Worthington 70
18. Elder 54
19. Mentor 38
20. Defiance 29
Division I girls
1. Centerville 239 (11)
2. Hilliard Davidson 218 (1)
3. Ursuline 192
4. Olentangy Liberty 187
5. Gahanna Lincoln 170
6. Hudson 161
7. Brunswick 158
8. Springboro 148
9. Beavercreek 137
10. Mason 119
11. Granville 111
12. Lakota East 105
13. Thomas Worthington 91
14. Troy 86
15. Medina 84
16. Medina Highland 78
17. Shaker Heights 52
18. Turpin 49
19. Kings 41
20. Magnificant 25
Division II boys
1. Lexington 219 (1)
2. NDCL 217 (5)
3. Rocky River 208 (3)
4. Heath 196 (1)
5. Unioto 192 (2)
6. Bay 167
7. Woodridge 166
8. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s 159
9. Shelby 144
10. Sheridan 116
11. Indian Hill 98
12. Tippecanoe 91
13. Buckeye Valley 77
14. Fairview 69
15. Milan Edison 64
16. Jonathan Alder 43
17. Tuslaw 42
18. Wauseon 37
19. Poland Seminary 34
20. Springfield Shawnee 33
Division II girls
1. Lexington 235 (8)
2. Tippecanoe 212 (4)
3. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s 210
4. Hawken 182
5. Fairfield Union 173
6. Ashtabula Edgewood 149
7. Defiance 141
8. CVCA 132
9. Padua Franciscan 122
10. Woodridge 115
11. Tusky Valley 99
12. Minerva 97
13. Buckeye Valley 92
14. Bellbrook 89
15. Dover 75
16. Beaumont 70
17. Jonathan Alder 61
18. Poland Seminary 59
19. Chagrin Falls 52
20. Marlington 24
Division III boys
1. Leesburg Fairfield 234 (6)
2. East Canton 233 (6)
3. Fort Loramie 213
4. Mt. Gilead 186
5. Smithville 180
6. Liberty Center 178
7. Maplewood 170
8. Columbus Academy 163
9. McDonald 136
10. Minster 132
11. Fredericktown 117
12. Houston 110
13. New London 98
14. Mapleton 71
15. Colonel Creawford 55
16. Gilmour Academy 51
17. Sherwood Fairview 49
18. Caldwell 46
19. Lincolnview 39
20. Garaway 36
Division III girls
1. Minster 240 (12)
2. McDonald 226
3. Mt. Gilead 216
4. West Liberty-Salem 198
5. Columbus Grove 191
6. Fort Loramie 178
7. Gilmour Academy 154
8. St. Henry 148
9. Fredericktown 145
10. Versailles 133
11. Russia 107
12. Galion Northmor 84
13. Kinsman Badger 70
14. Garaway 63
15. St. Thomas Aquinas 59
16. Coldwater 58
17. Maplewood 57
18. Liberty Center 50
19. Pettisville 39
20. Collins Western Reserve 27
