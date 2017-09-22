Bradford 8th grade volleyball team beats Bethel

BRADFORD – The Bradford eighth grade volleyball team beat Bethel 25-14, 25-15 on Thursday.

The Railroaders’ Zoe Brewer had 10 points, five aces and two kills. Rylee Canan had nine points, four aces, two assists and a kill. Karissa Weldy had five points and two kills. Abby Fike had four points, two aces and three assists. Ally Wackler had one ace and four kills. Macy Bubeck had one ace, Nylani Beireis had one point, and Katelynne Clack had one kill.

The Bradford eighth graders improved to 7-4 overall and 6-3 in the Cross County Conference with the win.

Bradford’s seventh grade volleyball team lost 17-25, 25-9, 25-8 to Bethel.

The Railroaders’ Sarah Beckstedt had six points, five aces and a kill. Lovena Grillot had five points including three aces. Remi Harleman had three points and an ace. Leah Welch had two points, an ace and two kills. Courtney Riffell had an ace and two kills.

Bradford’s seventh graders fell to 1-10 overall and 1-8 in the CCC with the loss.

Bradford will play Versailles at 10 a.m. Saturday.