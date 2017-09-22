Greenville girls golf team loses to Beavercreek

GREENVILLE – The Greenville girls golf team lost 194-203 to Beavercreek on Thursday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Jada Garland led Greenville with a nine-hole round of 45. Also for the Lady Wave, Lainey Oswalt shot a 51, Maddy Breig shot a 52, and Ashley Karns shot a 55.

Beavercreek’s Sarah O’Connor was the match medalist with a round of 38. Also for the Beavers, Hannah Purdin shot a 51, Jennifer Meek shot a 51, and Reagan Johnson shot a 54.

Greenville fell to 7-8 with the loss while Beavercreek improved to 7-2.