Versailles girls golf team finishes MAC regular season undefeated by beating New Bremen

VERSAILLES – The Versailles girls golf team completed a perfect Midwest Athletic Conference regular season with a 193-203 win against New Bremen on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles’ Jorja Pothast was the match medalist with a nine-hole round of 44. Also for the Lady Tigers, Lauren Durham shot a 48, Maddie Durham shot a 49, Morgan Heitkamp shot a 52, Anna Groff shot a 55, and Taylor Martin shot a 66.

Amy Balster led New Bremen with a round of 45. Also for the Cardinals, Cassie Stachler shot a 51, Sarah Parker shot a 52, Caylie Hall shot a 55, Katlyn Broerman shot a 57, and Claire McClurg shot a 62.

Versailles improved to 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the MAC with the win.