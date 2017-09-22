Versailles boys golf team defeats Parkway

VERSAILLES – Versailles beat Parkway 167-172 in a Midwest Athletic Conference boys golf match on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Austin Pleiman led Versailles with a nine-hole round of 40. Also for the Tigers, Will Eversole shot a 41, Alex Keiser shot a 43, Connor VanSkyock shot a 43, Ethan Kremer shot a 49, and PJ Platfoot shot a 49.

Parkway’s Clayton Agler was the match medalist with a round of 38. Also for the Panthers, Ashton Hamrick shot a 40, Mason Baxter shot a 44, Duncan Morton shot a 50, Jack Wehe shot a 51, and Andy Metz shot a 59.

Versailles improved to 7-4 overall and 6-3 in the MAC with the win.