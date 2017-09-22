Posted on by

Tri-Village volleyball team sweeps Mississinawa Valley


UNION CITY – Tri-Village beat Mississinawa Valley 25-22, 25-15, 25-14 in a Volley for the Cure match on Thursday in Union City.

Mississinawa Valley hosted bake sales, raffles and a serving game throughout the evening to raise money for MV graduate and former Lady Hawk volleyball player Jennifer (Fritz) Abdoo, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

During the match Mississinawa Valley’s MaKenna Price had nine kills and 12 digs. Stevi Keen had 14 digs. Sidnie Hunt had 10 assists and six kills. Olivia Murphy had eight assists.

Tri-Village won the junior varsity match 25-6, 25-18.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_MV-Tri-Village-WEB-2.jpg

