Franklin Monroe volleyball team sweeps Ansonia

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe swept Ansonia 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 in a Cross County Conference volleyball match on Thursday.

Franklin Monroe’s Corina Conley had 11 kills, Cassidy Spatz had six, and Makenzie Kreitzer had five. Conley had four blocks, Kreitzer had three, and Chloe McGlinch had two. Kreitzer had a team-high six digs while Belle Cable and Chloe Peters both had five.

Brigette Filbrun led the Jets with seven assists while McGlinch had five. Cable, Filbrun, Kreitzer and Spatz each had an ace.

Ansonia’s Bailey Stammen led the Tigers with 11 kills while Aliya Barga had seven. Barga had a team-high six blocks while Chelsea Noggler and Stammen both had five. Emily Gariety had 12 digs, Chelsea Noggler had 11, and Stammen had seven.

Noggler and Stammen both had nine assists for the Tigers. Ryleigh Cloyd had two aces while Alyssa Armock, Barga and Gariety each had one.

Franklin Monroe improved to 13-2 overall and 7-1 in the CCC with the win while Ansonia fell to 3-11 overall and 2-5 in the CCC.