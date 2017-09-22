Greenville girls tennis team sweeps Sidney

SIDNEY – The Greenville girls tennis team improved to 7-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference by sweeping Sidney 5-0 on Thursday.

In first singles Greenville’s Natalie Milligan beat Hailey New 6-2, 6-0. In the second doubles match the Lady Wave’s Anna Manges beat Naomi Riegel 6-1, 6-0. In third singles the Wave’s Emily Marchal beat Madison Frank 6-2, 6-1.

In the first doubles match Greenville’s Abby Swensen and Addie Haupt beat Auanna Edens and Caroline Gallimore 6-1, 6-0. In second doubles the Wave’s Alison Baughman and Casey Malott beat Zoe Crist and Mara Hecht 5-7, 7-6, 10-2.

Greenville improved to 15-1 overall and 7-0 in the GWOC with the win while Sidney fell to 9-8 overall and 4-3 in the GWOC.