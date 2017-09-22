Posted on by

High school football scores


Darke County football final scores

Fort Loramie 52 Ansonia 28

Covington 41 Arcanum 21

Tri-County North 38 Bradford 0

Trotwood-Madison 59 Greenville 0

Twin Valley South 18 Mississinawa Valley 6

National Trail 35 Tri-Village 34

Marion Local 28 Versailles 18

Ohio high school football final scores

Akr. Coventry 51, Mogadore Field 0

Akr. Firestone 41, Akr. North 6

Akr. Hoban 21, Akr. SVSM 7

Akr. Manchester 55, Wooster Triway 8

Alliance 49, Louisville 34

Alliance Marlington 20, Carrollton 19

Amanda-Clearcreek 24, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14

Amherst Steele 51, Berea-Midpark 41

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Mich. 41, Tol. Scott 6

Anna 21, Delphos St. John’s 13

Arcadia 42, Vanlue 0

Archbold 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 13

Ashland 35, Mt. Vernon 21

Ashland Crestview 41, Ashland Mapleton 16

Ashtabula Lakeside 34, Rocky River 21

Ashville Teays Valley 42, Circleville Logan Elm 0

Athens 28, McArthur Vinton County 14

Attica Seneca E. 34, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 28, OT

Atwater Waterloo 21, Lowellville 7

Aurora 35, Kent Roosevelt 0

Austintown Fitch 38, Youngs. East 7

Avon 42, Grafton Midview 21

Bainbridge Paint Valley 28, Chillicothe Huntington 26, OT

Barberton 48, Copley 20

Barnesville 21, Warsaw River View 13

Batavia 49, Fayetteville-Perry 8

Beaver Eastern 32, McDermott Scioto NW 0

Beavercreek 14, Kettering Fairmont 3

Bellaire 49, Rayland Buckeye 14

Bellefontaine 49, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 20

Bellevue 50, Tol. Start 9

Bellville Clear Fork 23, Delaware Buckeye Valley 20

Belmont Union Local 54, Richmond Edison 0

Bethel-Tate 33, Mt. Orab Western Brown 28

Beverly Ft. Frye 37, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0

Bloom-Carroll 42, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 20

Bluffton 42, Paulding 14

Brookville 45, Monroe 28

Bucyrus 36, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 34

Bucyrus Wynford 37, Carey 20

Camden Preble Shawnee 29, Milton-Union 6

Can. South 47, Salem 27

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 50, Zanesville Rosecrans 14

Canfield 34, Struthers 12

Canfield S. Range 27, Brookfield 20

Carlisle 54, Day. Northridge 14

Casstown Miami E. 50, Tipp City Bethel 29

Celina 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Chagrin Falls 30, Orange 22

Chesterland W. Geauga 27, Painesville Harvey 20

Chillicothe 43, Logan 21

Chillicothe Unioto 34, Chillicothe Zane Trace 20

Cin. Anderson 44, Cin. Withrow 0

Cin. Colerain 41, Hamilton 7

Cin. Country Day 28, Hamilton New Miami 6

Cin. Indian Hill 41, Reading 6

Cin. Mariemont 28, Cin. Madeira 14

Cin. St. Xavier 30, Cin. Moeller 7

Cin. Summit Country Day 50, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

Cin. Taft 46, Cin. Shroder 7

Cin. Turpin 27, Cin. Walnut Hills 14

Cin. West Clermont 21, Kings Mills Kings 17

Cin. Winton Woods 18, Cin. La Salle 15

Cin. Wyoming 48, Cin. Finneytown 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 52, Cin. NW 6

Cle. Benedictine 35, Cols. Watterson 16

Cle. E. Tech 40, Cle. Collinwood 6

Cle. Glenville 53, Cle. Hay 14

Cle. JFK 36, Cle. Whitney Young 6

Cle. John Marshall 33, Cle. Lincoln W. 16

Cle. Rhodes 58, Cle. John Adams 26

Clyde 49, Port Clinton 3

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 27, Chesapeake 7

Coldwater 13, St. Henry 10

Collins Western Reserve 49, New London 0

Cols. Africentric 35, Cols. Independence 0

Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, Cols. Bexley 0

Cols. Hartley 45, Worthington Kilbourne 17

Cols. Marion-Franklin 42, Cols. West 21

Cols. Mifflin 48, Cols. Northland 34

Cols. Ready 20, Baltimore Liberty Union 13

Cols. St. Charles 34, Washington C.H. 12

Columbiana 34, Hanoverton United 14

Conneaut 54, Titusville, Pa. 14

Convoy Crestview 36, Columbus Grove 13

Cortland Lakeview 41, Niles McKinley 16

Coshocton 21, New Lexington 14

Covington 41, Arcanum 21

Crestline 35, Morral Ridgedale 0

Crooksville 32, McConnelsville Morgan 7

Cuyahoga Hts. 55, Middlefield Cardinal 35

Dalton 27, Creston Norwayne 21

Danville 41, Galion Northmor 34

Day. Chaminade Julienne 35, Day. Carroll 0

Day. Christian 64, Day. Jefferson 13

DeGraff Riverside 54, Dola Hardin Northern 14

Defiance 35, Lima Bath 33

Defiance Ayersville 36, Antwerp 0

Defiance Tinora 20, Holgate 0

Delphos Jefferson 41, Harrod Allen E. 32

Doylestown Chippewa 42, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 31, Philo 10

Dublin Jerome 21, Hilliard Darby 0

Dublin Scioto 10, Delaware Hayes 0

E. Palestine 57, Wellsville 39

Euclid 54, Elyria 28

Fairfield 27, Cin. Princeton 0

Findlay 42, Tol. St. Francis 24

Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Fostoria 61, Elmore Woodmore 0

Fremont Ross 23, Tol. St. John’s 20

Ft. Loramie 52, Ansonia 28

Ft. Recovery 28, Minster 27, OT

Gahanna Cols. Academy 31, Whitehall-Yearling 14

Gahanna Lincoln 34, Dublin Coffman 32

Galion 42, Caledonia River Valley 35

Gallipolis Gallia 36, Portsmouth 35

Geneva 55, Beachwood 14

Germantown Valley View 34, Franklin 3

Girard 51, Jefferson Area 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46, Lore City Buckeye Trail 7

Goshen 41, Blanchester 0

Granville 49, Utica 13

Green 15, Can. Glenoak 13

Grove City Cent. Crossing 27, Groveport-Madison 7

Hamilton Badin 41, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 21

Haviland Wayne Trace 19, Sherwood Fairview 7

Heath 17, Hebron Lakewood 7

Hicksville 36, Edgerton 35

Hilliard Bradley 31, Thomas Worthington 17

Hillsboro 37, Batavia Clermont NE 6

Howard E. Knox 51, Cardington-Lincoln 40

Huber Hts. Wayne 38, Clayton Northmont 35

Hudson 41, Macedonia Nordonia 14

Huron 35, Castalia Margaretta 0

Independence 48, Fairport Harbor Harding 0

Ironton 48, S. Point 0

Jamestown Greeneview 55, Spring. NE 7

Johnstown-Monroe 55, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 13

Kansas Lakota 28, Sandusky St. Mary 7

Kettering Alter 46, Middletown Fenwick 22

Kirtland 60, Burton Berkshire 0

LaGrange Keystone 49, Brooklyn 8

Lancaster 14, Hilliard Davidson 10

Leavittsburg LaBrae 33, Warren Champion 7

Lewis Center Olentangy 21, Marysville 14

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50, Newark 14

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 38, Bradford 0

Liberty Center 56, Delta 13

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42, Cin. Oak Hills 28

Lima Perry 44, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Lima Shawnee 35, Van Wert 27

Lisbon Beaver 43, E. Liverpool 12

Lodi Cloverleaf 20, Norton 6

London 42, Circleville 0

Lorain 42, Clarkson, Ontario 21

Lucas 51, Cols. Centennial 28

Lucasville Valley 40, Fairview, Ky. 6

Lyndhurst Brush 52, Chagrin Falls Kenston 48

Mansfield Sr. 35, Maple Hts. 29

Mantua Crestwood 26, Louisville Aquinas 20, OT

Maria Stein Marion Local 28, Versailles 18

Marion Pleasant 21, Marion Harding 14

Martins Ferry 42, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 39

Mason 31, W. Chester Lakota W. 0

Massillon Jackson 35, Uniontown Lake 32

Massillon Perry 31, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0

Maumee 21, Napoleon 0

McComb 41, Arlington 7

McDonald 44, New Middletown Spring. 31

Mechanicsburg 44, London Madison Plains 14

Medina Buckeye 49, Columbia Station Columbia 20

Medina Highland 42, Richfield Revere 14

Mentor 62, Brunswick 0

Middletown Madison Senior 48, Day. Oakwood 28

Milan Edison 39, Willard 16

Milford 41, Loveland 6

Millbury Lake 38, Bloomdale Elmwood 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Mansfield Madison 20

Millersport 26, Fairfield Christian 12

Minford 48, Williamsburg 20

Mogadore 21, Gates Mills Gilmour 7

Monroeville 45, Greenwich S. Cent. 7

Montpelier 49, Tol. Christian 27

Morrow Little Miami 35, Oxford Talawanda 7

N. Baltimore 57, Cory-Rawson 17

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, Cin. Deer Park 14

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 53, Sebring McKinley 8

N. Lewisburg Triad 34, Cedarville 32

N. Olmsted 49, Westlake 7

NDCL 44, Cle. Hts. 7

Navarre Fairless 35, Loudonville 29, 2OT

Nelsonville-York 38, Waverly 13

New Albany 27, Westerville N. 26, OT

New Bremen 34, Rockford Parkway 20

New Carlisle Tecumseh 24, Urbana 12

New Concord John Glenn 44, Zanesville Maysville 0

New Lebanon Dixie 20, Waynesville 14

New Philadelphia 35, Can. Cent. Cath. 21

New Richmond 33, Norwood 0

Newark Licking Valley 57, Johnstown Northridge 20

Newbury 76, Newton Falls 37

Oak Harbor 37, Sandusky Perkins 0

Oberlin Firelands 20, Fairview 7

Olmsted Falls 42, N. Ridgeville 35

Orrville 60, Massillon Tuslaw 38

Orwell Grand Valley 63, Southington Chalker 13

Painesville Riverside 27, Madison 13

Pandora-Gilboa 39, Leipsic 20

Parkersburg, W.Va. 45, Marietta 10

Parma 36, Parma Normandy 0

Pataskala Licking Hts. 55, Newark Cath. 13

Pemberville Eastwood 56, Rossford 22

Peninsula Woodridge 42, Streetsboro 28

Perry 67, Wickliffe 14

Pickerington Cent. 41, Cols. Upper Arlington 7

Piqua 36, Xenia 20

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Lewistown Indian Lake 34, OT

Poland Seminary 63, Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Portsmouth Sciotoville 49, Manchester 7

Portsmouth W. 27, Raceland, Ky. 21

Proctorville Fairland 21, Ironton Rock Hill 14

Racine Southern 41, Belpre 14

Ravenna 30, Akr. Springfield 24

Ravenna SE 49, Hudson WRA 12

Reedsville Eastern 40, Crown City S. Gallia 20

Reynoldsburg 41, Westerville Cent. 31

Richmond Hts. 64, Gates Mills Hawken 36

Richwood N. Union 21, Ontario 17

Rootstown 48, Vienna Mathews 14

Sandusky 58, Tol. Bowsher 0

Sarahsville Shenandoah 28, Cameron, W.Va. 12

Shelby 55, Norwalk 14

Sidney 42, W. Carrollton 0

Sidney Lehman 55, Marion Elgin 8

Smithville 31, Rittman 10

Solon 28, Strongsville 14

South 46, Eastlake N. 13

Southeastern 40, Piketon 27

Sparta Highland 34, Centerburg 6

Spencerville 21, Ada 17

Spring. Kenton Ridge 42, St. Paris Graham 14

Spring. NW 7, Spring. Shawnee 6

Springfield 33, Lebanon 14

St. Clairsville 34, Wintersville Indian Creek 28

St. Marys Memorial 30, Kenton 13

Steubenville 55, USO, Pa. 20

Sullivan Black River 53, Oberlin 7

Swanton 43, Metamora Evergreen 22

Sycamore Mohawk 31, Upper Sandusky 8

Sylvania Northview 24, Holland Springfield 21

Tallmadge 28, Dover 21

Tecumseh, Mich. 20, Tol. Waite 0

Thornville Sheridan 64, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

Tiffin Calvert 34, Gibsonburg 28

Tipp City Tippecanoe 23, Fairborn 21

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Oregon Clay 10

Tol. Ottawa Hills 41, Northwood 14

Tol. Whitmer 47, Lima Sr. 14

Tontogany Otsego 35, Genoa Area 32

Toronto 40, Leetonia 7

Trenton Edgewood 28, Harrison 17

Trotwood-Madison 59, Greenville 0

Troy 31, Miamisburg 21

Troy Christian 28, Greenfield McClain 7

Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7

Vandalia Butler 50, Riverside Stebbins 15

Vermilion 45, Tiffin Columbian 31

W. Jefferson 42, Spring. Cath. Cent. 14

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Strasburg-Franklin 26

W. Liberty-Salem 72, Spring. Greenon 0

W. Unity Hilltop 32, Edon 31

Wadsworth 41, Stow-Munroe Falls 28

Wahama, W.Va. 28, Stewart Federal Hocking 8

Wapakoneta 36, Elida 33

Warren Howland 14, Hubbard 6

Waterford 49, New Matamoras Frontier 7

Wauseon 48, Bryan 14

Wellston 50, Albany Alexander 7

West Salem Northwestern 22, Jeromesville Hillsdale 20

Wheelersburg 38, Jackson 14

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 55, Cambridge 34

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 31, Bowling Green 0

Williamsport Westfall 34, Frankfort Adena 27

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 40, Franklin Furnace Green 8

Wilmington 62, Lees Creek E. Clinton 3

Wooster 21, Lexington 7

Worthington Christian 27, Grove City Christian 3

Youngs. Liberty 40, Campbell Memorial 7

Youngs. Mooney 21, Youngs. Boardman 7

Youngs. Ursuline 28, Warren Harding 24

Zanesville 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 0

