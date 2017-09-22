Greenville football team loses at No. 1 ranked Trotwood-Madison

TROTWOOD – The Trotwood-Madison Rams showcased Friday night why they are the No. 1 ranked football team in the state of Ohio for Division III. The Rams controlled all facets of the game as they rolled to a 59-0 win over the Greenville Green Wave.

Trotwood quarterback Markell Stephens-Peppers kicked off the scoring on the night when he scrambled into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown to put the Rams up 6-0 early in the first quarter. After capturing the lead, Stephens-Peppers and the Rams never looked back. Markell then followed up with a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown. At the end of the first quarter Greenville trailed 20-0.

The Rams continued to pour it on offensively in the second quarter where they scored five total touchdowns. At halftime Trotwood led Greenville 52-0.

The scoring came to an end late in the fourth quarter when Tedrian Satterwhite made his way into the end zone with a 2-yard touchdown to extend Trotwood’s lead to 59-0. That score would hold to be the final of this Greater Western Ohio Conference football game.

Greenville struggled to get anything going offensively against Trotwood’s defense. The Green Wave had just 55 total yards of offense on the night. Owen Paulus completed 6 of his 18 pass attempts for 36 yards. Di’Maurye Ewing rushed for 31 yards on 14 attempts.

Trotwood improved to 5-0 on the year. The Rams will look to stay unbeaten next week when they travel to West Carrollton to take on the Pirates.

Greenville fell to 2-3 this season. The Wave will look to get back to .500 on the year when they head to Vandalia-Butler next week.

Greenville's Owen Paulus prepares to receive the snap during a Greater Western Ohio Conference football game against Trotwood-Madison on Friday in Trotwood. Reed Ketring | For The Daily Advocate