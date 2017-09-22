Arcanum girls golfer Lexi Unger finishes as runner-up at CCC tournament

VERSAILLES – Four Darke County golfers finished in the top five at the Cross County Conference tournament, led by Arcanum’s Lexi Unger finishing as the runner-up in the girls competition.

Unger, who shot a 95 for the 18-hole round on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club, finished second behind National Trail’s Makenna Jones who earned medalist honors with a 78. Franklin Monroe’s Claire Haviza tied for fourth with a 99.

In the boys tournament Bradford’s Hayden Dickerson finished third with an 18-hole round of 81 while Tri-Village’s Gage Hileman tied for fourth with an 83. Twin Valley South’s Nathan Osborn was the medalist with a one-over-par 73.

The top team finish among the Darke County squads came from the Arcanum girls, who finished third with a 446. Following Unger, the Lady Trojans’ Elliana Sloan shot a 109, Madison Mankin shot a 120, Maddy Wogoman shot a 122, Sydney Artz shot a 127, and Alex Less shot a 129.

Franklin Monroe’s girls finished fourth with a 455. After Haviza, the Lady Jets’ Grace Zimmerman shot a 108, Breanna Lavy shot a 117, Grace Fee shot a 131, Ally Warner shot a 134, and Josie Patrick shot a 137.

Tri-Village’s girls finished fifth with a 469. Andi Bietry led the Patriots with a 107, Kloey Murphey shot a 114, Lauren Flory shot a 122, Julia Mellott shot a 126, Jazmine Hileman shot a 127, and Mekenna Anderson shot a 139.

Miami East won the CCC tournament championship with a 407 while Newton won the boys championship with a 349.

Arcanum was the top finisher among Darke County teams in the boys standings as the Trojans finished fourth with a 375. Cameron Warner led Arcanum with an 88, Cameron Reed shot an 89, Carter Gray shot a 98, Trevor Bailey shot a 100, Cade Brubaker shot a 100, and Dylan Lumpkin shot a 109.

Franklin Monroe’s boys finished fifth with a 376. Jeremy Bridenbaugh led the Jets with an 85, Bryce Filbrun shot a 95, Noah Koffer shot a 96, Dalton Goubeaux shot a 103, Jacob Aslinger shot a 112, and Parker Schaar shot a 116.

The Tri-Village boys finished eighth with a 402. Along with Gage Hileman’s team-best score, the Patriots’ Cohen Nelson shot a 103, Aiden Collins shot a 106, Jakob Frech shot a 110, Dylan Holsapple shot a 119, and Noah Hill shot a 141.

The Mississinawa Valley boys finished 10th with a 434. Kyler Guillozet led the Blackhawks with a 98, Justin Miller shot a 109, Mason Hiestand shot a 110, Mason Hummel shot a 117, Matt Slyder shot a 127, and Lucas Newbauer shot a 144.

Bradford’s boys finished 12th with a 453. Following Dickerson, the Railroaders’ Brayden Sanders shot a 117, Eric Sanders shot a 125, and Maia Stump shot a 130.

The Ansonia boys finished 13th with a 466. Trevor Martin led the Tigers with a 110, Conner Lee shot a 115, Dalton Drees shot a 120, Brandan Heck shot a 121, Tyler Sink shot a 121, and Johnnie Bozarth shot a 130.

County Conference golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

