Versailles sweeps Bradford in junior high volleyball

BRADFORD – Versailles swept Bradford in junior high volleyball action on Saturday.

Versailles won the seventh grade match 25-13, 25-8.

Bradford’s Sarah Beckstedt had four points including three aces. Courtney Riffell had three points and an ace. Remi Harleman had two points and an ace. Bella Brewer had two aces. Leah Welch had one ace.

Versailles won the eighth grade match 25-12, 25-14.

Bradford’s Rylee Canan had eight sets, three of which were assists. Abby Fike had four points, an ace, two kills and five good sets. Ally Wackler had three points including two aces. Karissa Weldy had an ace and a kill. Macy Bubeck had an ace. Nylani Beireis had a point.

Bradford will play host to Ansonia at 5:30 p.m. Monday.