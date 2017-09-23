Ansonia football team loses to Fort Loramie

ANSONIA – It was close going into the fourth quarter Friday night, but then Fort Loramie pulled away to defeat Ansonia 52-28 in a Cross County Conference football game.

Fort Loramie scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to build a 14-0 lead.

Ansonia got on the scoreboard midway through the first quarter with Jarvis Thwaits scoring his first of four touchdowns, cutting the deficit to 14-6.

Loramie responded with two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter to increase its advantage to 28-6 entering halftime.

Thwaits scored his second touchdown of the night midway through the third quarter to make it 28-12.

Fort Loramie scored to increase its advantage to 36-12, but Ansonia fought back beginning with a touchdown and two-point conversion by Thwaits to make it 36-20.

After Brock Shellhaas recovered a Fort Loramie fumble, Thwaits scored his fourth touchdown of the night late in the third quarter. Hunter Buckingham completed the two-point pass to Aydan Sanders, and Ansonia was within one score at 36-28.

That was as close as Ansonia would get, however, as Fort Loramie added two more rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win 52-28.

Buckingham was 4-of-13 passing for 43 yards and two interceptions. Hunter Muir caught two passes for 34 yards while Aydan Sanders and Reece Stammen also hauled in passes.

Ansonia had 262 yards on the ground led by Thwaits who had 132 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries. Cody Sanders had 55 yards on 12 carries.

Shellhaas and Max Wardrip led Ansonia with seven tackles each. Aydan Sanders had five tackles including one for a loss.

Ansonia fell to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the CCC with Friday’s loss while Fort Loramie improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the CCC.

Ansonia will play rival Mississinawa Valley, who is 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the CCC, on Friday in Union City.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_Ansonia-logo-WEB-5.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.