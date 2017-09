BRANDT – Bradford lost 25-22, 25-12, 25-16 in a Cross County Conference volleyball match on Thursday.

The Railroaders’ Bianca Keener had nine points, five digs, five kills and two solo blocks. Cassie Mead had four points, three digs and five kills.

Hannah Fout and Macie Reck both had three points. Fout had one ace, five digs and 11 setting assists. Reck had 22 digs for the night.

Bradford fell to 1-14 overall and 1-6 in the CCC.