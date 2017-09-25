Mississinawa Valley volleyball team defeats Troy Christian

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley got off to a strong start on Saturday on its way to a 25-16, 25-10, 19-25, 25-21 victory against Troy Christian.

Mississinawa Valley’s MaKenna Price had three aces, 16 digs and 13 kills. Stevi Keen had two aces and 15 digs. Amanda Armstrong had five blocks. Sidnie Hunt had two aces, eight assists, 18 digs and 12 kills. Olivia Murphy had 15 assists and 15 digs.

Mississinawa Valley also won the junior varsity match 25-12, 25-22.

Kya Lavy had seven aces and four kills. Ellie Reichard had three aces. Taylor Stachler had six assists. Leah Scholl had four kills. Emily Scholl had two aces, two digs and a kill.