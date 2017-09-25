Versailles boys golf team finishes 4th at MAC tournament

CELINA – Led by Connor VanSkyock, the Versailles boys golf team finished fourth at the Midwest Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday at the Mercer County Elks Golf Club.
VanSkyock tied for fourth overall in the MAC tournament by shooting an 18-hole round of 83. St. Henry’s Kyle Naumann was the tournament medalist with a two-over-par 74, St. Henry’s Jack Romer finished second with a 77, St. Henry’s Rylee Deitsch finished third with a 79, and Coldwater’s Andrew Fisher tied VanSkyock for fourth with an 83.
Also for Versailles, Austin Pleiman shot an 89, PJ Platfoot shot a 92, Will Eversole shot a 92, Alex Keiser shot a 100, and Ethan Kremer shot a 105.
St. Henry won the team championship with a 317, defeating runner-up Minster by 34 strokes. Delphos St. John’s finished third with a 355, one stroke ahead of Versailles.
Coldwater finished fifth with a 361, Parkway finished sixth with a 367, New Knoxville finished seventh with a 386, Fort Recovery finished eighth with a 393, New Bremen finished ninth with a 408, and Marion Local finished 10th with a 409.
MAC boys golf tournament
Team results
1 St. Henry 317
2 Minster 351
3 St. John’s 355
4 Versailles 356
5 Coldwater 361
6 Parkway 367
7 New Knoxville 386
8 Fort Recovery 393
9 New Bremen 408
10 Marion Local 409
Individual results
Player School Score
Kyle Naumann* SH 74
Jack Romer SH 77
Rylee Deitsch SH 79
Andrew Fisher CW 83
Connor VanSkyock VER 83
Grant Csukker SJ 85
Harrison Kaup FR 85
Grant Voisard MIN 85
Trey Wolters CW 86
Grant Koenig MIN 86
Jack Wehe PW 86
Adam Gerker SJ 87
Mason Baxter PW 87
Ryan Grieshop SH 87
Reed Koesters SH 87
Austin Pleiman VER 89
Adam Knapke MIN 90
Logan Lazier MIN 90
Joseph Magoto MIN 90
Matt Dickrede SJ 91
Ray Newton NK 91
Jared Lucas SJ 92
Ethan Lehmkuhl MIN 92
Seth King SH 92
PJ Platfoot VER 92
Will Eversole VER 92
Carson Muhlenkamp SJ 93
Sam Anspach NK 93
Clayton Agler PW 93
Nathan Kaiser CW 95
Ben Lammers NK 96
Michael Schoenherr CW 97
Jared Bergman NB 98
Robert Buescher SJ 99
Grant Knapke FR 99
Collin Everman ML 100
Cole Hemmelgarn NB 100
Alex Keiser VER 100
Dylan Ranly FR 101
Ashton Hamrick PW 101
Caden Seitz CW 102
Tim Knapschaefer ML 102
Dylan Homan ML 103
Derek Bergman NB 103
Seth Kelch ML 104
Logan Fleck ML 105
Ethan Kremer VER 105
Alex Wourms CW 106
Jack Bartholomew NK 106
Tyler Leichliter NB 107
Duncan Morton PW 107
Seth Stukey PW 107
Derek Locktefeld FR 108
Devon Thieman NB 109
Garrett Pleiman ML 113
Blayne Tobe FR 114
Nathan Tinnerman NK 115
Carson Rammel FR 117
Trent Lehman NK 120
Xander Stevens NB 146
Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.