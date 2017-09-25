Versailles boys golf team finishes 4th at MAC tournament

CELINA – Led by Connor VanSkyock, the Versailles boys golf team finished fourth at the Midwest Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday at the Mercer County Elks Golf Club.

VanSkyock tied for fourth overall in the MAC tournament by shooting an 18-hole round of 83. St. Henry’s Kyle Naumann was the tournament medalist with a two-over-par 74, St. Henry’s Jack Romer finished second with a 77, St. Henry’s Rylee Deitsch finished third with a 79, and Coldwater’s Andrew Fisher tied VanSkyock for fourth with an 83.

Also for Versailles, Austin Pleiman shot an 89, PJ Platfoot shot a 92, Will Eversole shot a 92, Alex Keiser shot a 100, and Ethan Kremer shot a 105.

St. Henry won the team championship with a 317, defeating runner-up Minster by 34 strokes. Delphos St. John’s finished third with a 355, one stroke ahead of Versailles.

Coldwater finished fifth with a 361, Parkway finished sixth with a 367, New Knoxville finished seventh with a 386, Fort Recovery finished eighth with a 393, New Bremen finished ninth with a 408, and Marion Local finished 10th with a 409.

MAC boys golf tournament

Team results

1 St. Henry 317

2 Minster 351

3 St. John’s 355

4 Versailles 356

5 Coldwater 361

6 Parkway 367

7 New Knoxville 386

8 Fort Recovery 393

9 New Bremen 408

10 Marion Local 409

Individual results

Player School Score

Kyle Naumann* SH 74

Jack Romer SH 77

Rylee Deitsch SH 79

Andrew Fisher CW 83

Connor VanSkyock VER 83

Grant Csukker SJ 85

Harrison Kaup FR 85

Grant Voisard MIN 85

Trey Wolters CW 86

Grant Koenig MIN 86

Jack Wehe PW 86

Adam Gerker SJ 87

Mason Baxter PW 87

Ryan Grieshop SH 87

Reed Koesters SH 87

Austin Pleiman VER 89

Adam Knapke MIN 90

Logan Lazier MIN 90

Joseph Magoto MIN 90

Matt Dickrede SJ 91

Ray Newton NK 91

Jared Lucas SJ 92

Ethan Lehmkuhl MIN 92

Seth King SH 92

PJ Platfoot VER 92

Will Eversole VER 92

Carson Muhlenkamp SJ 93

Sam Anspach NK 93

Clayton Agler PW 93

Nathan Kaiser CW 95

Ben Lammers NK 96

Michael Schoenherr CW 97

Jared Bergman NB 98

Robert Buescher SJ 99

Grant Knapke FR 99

Collin Everman ML 100

Cole Hemmelgarn NB 100

Alex Keiser VER 100

Dylan Ranly FR 101

Ashton Hamrick PW 101

Caden Seitz CW 102

Tim Knapschaefer ML 102

Dylan Homan ML 103

Derek Bergman NB 103

Seth Kelch ML 104

Logan Fleck ML 105

Ethan Kremer VER 105

Alex Wourms CW 106

Jack Bartholomew NK 106

Tyler Leichliter NB 107

Duncan Morton PW 107

Seth Stukey PW 107

Derek Locktefeld FR 108

Devon Thieman NB 109

Garrett Pleiman ML 113

Blayne Tobe FR 114

Nathan Tinnerman NK 115

Carson Rammel FR 117

Trent Lehman NK 120

Xander Stevens NB 146

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

