Versailles girls golf team wins MAC tournament

VERSAILLES – Versailles, which had the top three individual finishers, won the Midwest Athletic Conference girls golf tournament on Saturday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles shot a 365 to win the tournament by 32 strokes over runner-up St. Henry. New Bremen finished third with a 416, Parkway finished fourth with a 420, Coldwater finished fifth with a 458, Fort Recovery finished sixth with a 493, Marion Local finished seventh with a 516, and Delphos St. John’s finished eighth with a 525.

Versailles’ Jorja Pothast was the tournament medalist with an 18-hole round of 87. The Lady Tigers’ Morgan Heitkamp was the runner-up with a 90, and Lauren Durham finished third with a 93.

Versailles’ Morgan Barlage tied for sixth overall with a 95. The Lady Tigers’ Anna Groff shot a 109, and Maddie Durham shot a 112.

MAC girls golf tournament

Team results

1 Versailles 365

2 St. Henry 397

3 New Bremen 416

4 Parkway 420

5 Coldwater 458

6 Fort Recovery 493

7 Marion Local 516

8 Delphos 525

Individual results

Player School Score

Jorja Pothast VER 87

Morgan Heitkamp VER 90

Lauren Durham VER 93

Ellen Naumann SH 94

Karlee Staugler SH 94

Haylee Stukey PW 95

Morgan Barlage VER 95

Amy Balster NB 97

Mecaylah Hesse PW 98

Allyson Hemmelgarn SH 98

Caylie Hall NB 101

Sarah Parker NB 102

Kristen Keller FR 106

Emma Eckstein CW 107

Kaycie Wissman MIN 108

Anna Groff VER 109

Cassidy Schafer SJ 111

Claire Clune SH 111

Paige Phillips MIN 112

Maddie Durham VER 112

Autumn Ellis PW 113

Payton Kunk CW 114

Lexi Wright CW 114

Lauren Henderson PW 114

Cassie Stachler NB 116

Elizabeth Rockwell SH 118

Abby Gast SH 119

Katlyn Broerman NB 122

Sarah Diller CW 123

Maddie Smith ML 123

Marah Moeller ML 126

Alli Vaughn FR 127

Becca Wood FR 127

Sarah Fleck ML 127

Claire McClurg NB 127

Madison Kroeger PW 127

Eryn Litmer FR 133

Cassie Werts SJ 136

Jada Schafer SJ 139

Katlynn Feathers SJ 139

Kendra Price ML 140

Natlie Bensman MIN 143

Emma Shafer SJ 145

Allie Buettner SJ 146

Macy Spieth ML 146

Shelby Stammen FR 151

Abby Ashbaugh CW 153

Lydia Schmitz FR 154

Emma Gause PW 154

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

