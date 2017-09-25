Versailles girls golf team wins MAC tournament

VERSAILLES – Versailles, which had the top three individual finishers, won the Midwest Athletic Conference girls golf tournament on Saturday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.
Versailles shot a 365 to win the tournament by 32 strokes over runner-up St. Henry. New Bremen finished third with a 416, Parkway finished fourth with a 420, Coldwater finished fifth with a 458, Fort Recovery finished sixth with a 493, Marion Local finished seventh with a 516, and Delphos St. John’s finished eighth with a 525.
Versailles’ Jorja Pothast was the tournament medalist with an 18-hole round of 87. The Lady Tigers’ Morgan Heitkamp was the runner-up with a 90, and Lauren Durham finished third with a 93.
Versailles’ Morgan Barlage tied for sixth overall with a 95. The Lady Tigers’ Anna Groff shot a 109, and Maddie Durham shot a 112.
MAC girls golf tournament
Team results
1 Versailles 365
2 St. Henry 397
3 New Bremen 416
4 Parkway 420
5 Coldwater 458
6 Fort Recovery 493
7 Marion Local 516
8 Delphos 525
Individual results
Player School Score
Jorja Pothast VER 87
Morgan Heitkamp VER 90
Lauren Durham VER 93
Ellen Naumann SH 94
Karlee Staugler SH 94
Haylee Stukey PW 95
Morgan Barlage VER 95
Amy Balster NB 97
Mecaylah Hesse PW 98
Allyson Hemmelgarn SH 98
Caylie Hall NB 101
Sarah Parker NB 102
Kristen Keller FR 106
Emma Eckstein CW 107
Kaycie Wissman MIN 108
Anna Groff VER 109
Cassidy Schafer SJ 111
Claire Clune SH 111
Paige Phillips MIN 112
Maddie Durham VER 112
Autumn Ellis PW 113
Payton Kunk CW 114
Lexi Wright CW 114
Lauren Henderson PW 114
Cassie Stachler NB 116
Elizabeth Rockwell SH 118
Abby Gast SH 119
Katlyn Broerman NB 122
Sarah Diller CW 123
Maddie Smith ML 123
Marah Moeller ML 126
Alli Vaughn FR 127
Becca Wood FR 127
Sarah Fleck ML 127
Claire McClurg NB 127
Madison Kroeger PW 127
Eryn Litmer FR 133
Cassie Werts SJ 136
Jada Schafer SJ 139
Katlynn Feathers SJ 139
Kendra Price ML 140
Natlie Bensman MIN 143
Emma Shafer SJ 145
Allie Buettner SJ 146
Macy Spieth ML 146
Shelby Stammen FR 151
Abby Ashbaugh CW 153
Lydia Schmitz FR 154
Emma Gause PW 154
Kyle Shaner