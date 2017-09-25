Vandalia-Butler snaps Greenville girls tennis team’s 14-match winning streak

VANDALIA – Vandalia-Butler snapped the Greenville girls tennis team’s 14-match winning streak on Friday by defeating the Lady Wave 3-2.

It was Greenville’s first Greater Western Ohio Conference loss of the season and the Wave’s first loss overall since Aug. 15 against Beavercreek. The Lady Wave fell to 15-2 overall and 7-1 in the league while the Aviators improved to 12-5 overall and 8-0 in the GWOC.

Greenville’s Natalie Milligan beat Allison Baker 6-4, 7-5 in the first singles match. In second singles the Lady Wave’s Anna Manges lost 6-2, 6-1 to Xia Lin. In third singles Greenville’s Emily Marchal beat Johanna Velasco 6-0, 6-0.

In first doubles Greenville’s Abby Swensen and Addie Haupt lost 6-4, 6-2 to Ashley Hess Hannah Scarpelli. In the second doubles match the Wave’s Alison Baughman and Casey Malott lost 6-0, 6-1 to Rachel Burton and Jenna Al-Bezreh.