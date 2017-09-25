Versailles girls cross country team wins Tour de Sewer

VERSAILLES – The Versailles girls won the team championship in their own Tour de Sewer cross country meet on Saturday morning in Versailles.

Versailles won the 11-team girls championship ahead of runner-up St. Marys, third place Botkins, fourth place Marion Local, fifth place Fort Recovery, sixth place Bradford, seventh place Houston, eighth place Franklin Monroe, ninth place Ansonia, 10th place Bethel and 11th place St. Henry. Arcanum and Mississinawa Valley didn’t have enough runners to record team scores.

Megan Rismiller led the Versailles girls by finishing third overall in 20:28.1. Also for the Lady Tigers, Kenia McEldowney finished ninth in 21:20.9, Liz Watren finished 16th in 22:01.9, Emma Peters finished 20th in 22:12.6, Hannah Bey finished 22nd in 22:25.1, Maria Mangen finished 23rd in 22:29.6, and Dana Rose finished 24th in 22:34.3.

Karmen Knepp paced the Bradford girls as she finished second overall in 20:15.5. Also for the Lady Railroaders, Skipp Miller finished fourth in 20:40.1, Olivia Daugherty finished 47th in 23:57.3, Mercedes Smith finished 57th in 24:28.1, and Chelsea Gill finished 65th in 25:18.8.

Selene Weaver led the Franklin Monroe girls by finishing 30th overall in 23:02.0. Also for the Lady Jets, Audrey Cable finished 34th in 23:23.0, Nicole Brocious finished 52nd in 24:09.2, Danielle McVey finished 61st in 25:01.5, and Reagan Warner finished 70th in 25:49.8.

Olivia Wright led Ansonia’s girls by finishing 49th overall in 24:02.7. Also for the Lady Tigers, Katie Werts finished 60th in 24:50.6, Mariah Troutwine finished 67th in 25:27.9, Kassie Weyant finished 74th in 26:11.1, Lydia Snyder finished 81st in 26:45.0, Amber Bergman finished 92nd in 28:11.8, and Bree Hall finished 94th in 28:16.3.

Mara Wetzel paced the Arcanum girls by finishing 25th overall in 22:46.8. Also for the Lady Trojans, Abbi Vanhoose finished 91st in 27:55.9, Lana Johnson finished 97th in 29:04.8, and Mekenna Gunckel finished 122nd in 34:59.2.

Gabby Rammel led the Mississinawa Valley girls as she finished 100th overall in 29:09.9. Also for the Lady Hawks, Maria Ojeda finished 109th in 30:04.9, Piper Phillips finished 123rd in 35:13.4, and Mattie Hiestand finished 124th in 36:59.5.

Marion Local’s Kelsey Broering won the girls race, which included 128 runners, with a time of 19:56.9.

Versailles’ Joe Spitzer won the boys race, which included 160 runners, in a time of 16:02.1, besting runner-up Korry Hamlin of Bethel by more than 53 seconds.

Versailles finished as the runner-up in the boys team standings behind champion Houston. St. Marys finished third, Botkins finished fourth, Bethel finished fifth, Franklin Monroe finished sixth, Arcanum finished seventh, Miami East finished eighth, Twin Valley South finished ninth, Marion Local finished 10th, Bradford finished 11th, Newton finished 12th, Fort Recovery finished 13th, Ansonia finished 14th, St. Henry finished 15th, and Mississinawa Valley finished 16th.

Following Spitzer’s championship run, Versailles’ Brooks Blakeley finished 18th overall in 18:37.4, Stuart Baltes finished 21st in 18:49.5, Noah Barga finished 37th in 19:32.3, Ryan Subler finished 39th in 19:37.9, Matt Cromwell finished 42nd in 19:48.9, and Brian Heitkamp finished 59th in 20:33.1.

Cole Good led the Franklin Monroe boys as he finished sixth overall in 17:41.2. Also for the Jets, Kyle Ressler finished 24th in 19:11.4, Brendan Hosler finished 31st in 19:20.6, Bailey Wyan finished 33rd in 19:23.7, Justin Chen finished 90th in 21:39.1, Isaac Schmitmeyer finished 99th in 22:08.4, and Nathaniel Davis finished 102nd in 22:38.4.

Tanner Delk led Arcanum’s boys as he finished third overall in 17:00.3. Also for the Trojans, Landon Kreusch finished 17th in 18:36.8, Dakota White finished 25th in 19:11.8, Ethan Moores finished 78th in 21:19.2, Logan Todd finished 79th in 21:20.0, Jimmy Barry finished 127th in 23:52.6, and Clayton Moore finished 146th in 25:44.3.

Jay Roberts led the Bradford boys by finishing 13th overall in 18:31.0. Also for the Railroaders, Johnny Fike finished 48th in 19:55.6, Jackson Moore finished 53rd in 20:08.3, Kurt Hoover finished 74th in 21:15.6, Jared Shellebarger finished 111th in 22:57.2, Jordan Shellebarger finished 118th in 23:17.2, and Ethan Saunders finished 128th in 24:01.0.

Brayden Swabb paced the Ansonia boys by finishing 26th overall in 19:13.3. Also for the Tigers, Garrett Kaiser finished 83rd in 21:28.3, Michael Hall finished 87th in 21:32.5, Kyle Thornhill finished 119th in 23:20.9, Daniel Shaner finished 140th in 24:39.4, Jacob Vietor finished 156th in 29:46.1, and Connor Stachler finished 158th in 31:15.8.

Dalton Marker led the Mississinawa Valley boys by finishing 60th overall in 20:34.4. Also for the Blackhawks, Roman Dircksen finished 121st in 23:25.0, Zachary Longfellow finished 123rd in 23:28.0, Brenden King finished 126th in 23:41.2, Michael Rammel finished 143rd in 24:46.1, and Colby Manning finished 144th in 25:01.0.

For complete results from the Tour de Sewer, visit www.finishtimingresults.com/2017/09-23-VER/.

