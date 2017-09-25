Greenville boys finish 5th, girls 6th at Widewater Invitational cross country meet

LIBERTY CENTER – Greenville’s boys finished fifth and the Greenville girls finished sixth in the team standings at the Widewater Invitational cross country meet on Saturday at Liberty Center.

The Greenville boys finished behind champion Bowling Green, runner-up Avon Lake, third place Otsego and fourth place Fairview in the Black Division standings. The Green Wave beat sixth place Napoleon¸ seventh place Delta, eighth place Holgate, ninth place Archbold, 10th place Swanton and 11th place Evergreen.

Andrew Kocher led the Greenville boys as he finished 21st overall in 18:33.92. Also for the Green Wave, Jacob Subler finished 22nd in 18:33.98, Matt Karns finished 26th in 18:46.43, Alex Subler finished 34th in 19:03.75, Riley Emerick finished 35th in 19:03.85, Jacob Watson finished 41st in 19:22.93, Seth Unger finished 88th in 20:46.59, Joey Thomas finished 103rd in 21:27.50, and Gabriel Stevens finished 131st in 23:01.46.

Bowling Green’s Zach Applegate won the Black Division boys race, which included 202 runners, with a time of 16:21.69.

Greenville finished sixth in the Black Division girls standings behind champion Avon Lake, runner-up Pettisville, third place Archbold, fourth place Bowling Green and fifth place Napoleon. The Lady Wave beat seventh place Evergreen, eighth place Fairview, ninth place Otsego and 10th place Delta.

Isabelle Rammel paced the Greenville girls by finishing 13th overall in 21:11.44. Also for the Lady Wave, Grace Coakley finished 21st in 22:03.35, Hayley Maher finished 31st in 23:03.62, Chloe Sowry finished 50th in 24:25.25, Kelsie Ruble finished 56th in 24:42.27, Rachel Unger finished 62nd in 25:14.70, and Lauren Dull finished 68th in 25:58.21.

Napoleon’s Sydney Niekamp won the Black Division girls race, which included 113 runners, in 19:40.88.

For complete results from the Widewater Invitational, visit http://www.baumspage.com/cc/ccframe.php?path=./libertycenter/2017.

