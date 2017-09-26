Tri-Village hosts All-American Patriot Cheer Championship

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village hosted the 12th annual All-American Patriot Cheer Championship on Sunday.

The cheer competition incorporated youth teams all the way through high school teams represented from Darke, Preble, Mercer and Miami counties.

The first year of the Patriot Cheer Challenge took place on a Saturday, but organizers quickly realized more teams could participate if they moved to Sunday so in the second year it moved to the last Sunday in September and has remained that way for the now highly popular event.

According to organizer Darlene Ary, the idea behind the event was to provide an opportunity for county and local cheerleaders an opportunity to showcase their talents and hard work.

“In our first year, eight teams from the Cross County Conference attended, and everything went smoothly so we decided to make it an annual event,” Ary said. “For the first few years we rented cheer mats to provide the performance area needed for a successful competition. Each year the event grew, and we began purchasing mats sometimes one or two per year. We were very excited as the responses continued to grow and a couple years ago we reached our highest number of performances, 57, featuring both team and individual divisions.

“Each year we work hard to provide something new. This year was no different. We were able to get a second 42 foot by 42 foot floor for a warmup area so all teams and individuals were able to have warmup time before they lined up for their actual performance,” Ary added.

“This year we had new vendors come on board featuring The Candy Lady with delicious candies and chocolates, Katherine McNew a Lula Roe consultant brought a large display of items, The Stitchery from Covington, who can actually print metallic ink and customize cheer shirts onsite, not to mention the commons area provided annual sale of event T-shirts, hoodies, leggings, cheer and cancer awareness bows and keychains, along with a concession stand. We also had beautiful deep red carnations available for purchase for your favorite cheerleader and a hospitality room was provided for all the coaches as well,” Ary said.

The 2017 Patriot Cheer Challenge featured 36 performances by 236 cheerleaders who were led by 32 coaches. Over 715 spectators and fans were on hand to support these fine young ladies.

The theme for this year’s event was: Just Cheer – Athlete by Nature … Cheerleader by Choice!

This year’s results were as follows:

Dance division- youth

1st UC Stateliners

2nd Ansonia Youth

3rd National Trail Youth

Dance division junior high

1st Ansonia Jr. High

High school dance division

1st Mississinawa Valley Varsity

2nd Tri-Village Varsity

3rd Ansonia Varsity

Individual youth division

1st Shelby Sagester – Tri-Village

2nd Miya Ditmer – National Trail

Individual junior high division

1st Chloe Godown – Tri-Village

2nd Hailey Sager – Arcanum

3rd Madisyn Esser – Ansonia

4th Abbie Francis – Fort Recovery

Individual high school division

1st Grace Engle – Tri-Village

2nd Hope Byrum – Greenville

Game day division

1st Tri-Village High School

Youth cheer division

1st Tri-Village

2nd Ansonia

3rd Greenville

Junior high cheer division

1st Tri-Village Jr. High

2nd Covington Jr. High

3rd National Trail Jr. High

High school cheer division

1st Tri-Village Varsity

2nd Greenville Varsity

3rd Arcanum Varsity

Spirit Award

National Trail

Grand champs – high score of the day

Tri-Village High School

“This event could not have been possible without the countless volunteers of Tri-Village,” Ary said.

“I give great credit to the cheerleaders, coaches, parent and fans who supported their athletes and attended the event … It was a great day of cheer and dance,” Ary concluded.

