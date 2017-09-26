Ansonia sweeps Bradford in junior high volleyball

BRADFORD – Ansonia swept Bradford in junior high volleyball action on Monday.

Ansonia won the seventh grade match 25-16, 25-14.

Bradford’s Sarah Beckstedt had four points including three aces. Remi Harleman had three points, two of which were aces. Courtney Riffell had two aces. Bella Brewer had two points and two kills. Lovena Grillot had one point.

Ansonia won the eighth grade match 25-19, 25-15.

Bradford’s Abby Fike had six points, four aces and two assists. Karissa Weldy had one ace and three kills. Ally Wackler had an ace and two kills. Nylani Beireis had one point and one assist. Rylee Canan had two kills. Zoe Brewer had one ace. Macy Bubeck had one point. Ramse Smith had one assist.

Bradford will play at Tri-Village at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.