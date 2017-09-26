Posted on by

Greenville girls tennis team defeats Van Wert


GREENVILLE – The Greenville girls tennis team got back on the winning track Monday with a 5-0 sweep of Van Wert.

In the first singles match Greenville’s Natalie Milligan beat Emma Verville 6-0, 6-1. In second singles the Lady Wave’s Anna Manges beat Tabatha Saam 6-2, 6-0. In third singles the Wave’s Emily Marchal beat Allie Etter 6-0, 6-2.

In first doubles Greenville’s Abby Swensen and Addie Haupt beat Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower 6-0, 6-2. In second doubles the Wave’s Amber Hutt and Alison Baughman beat Arianna Adkins and Grace Kline 6-0, 6-0.

Greenville improved to 16-2 with the win.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_Greenville-logo-WEB-25.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:44 pm |    

Tri-Village hosts All-American Patriot Cheer Championship

Tri-Village hosts All-American Patriot Cheer Championship
6:01 pm |    

Ohio Department of Education releases school district report cards

Ohio Department of Education releases school district report cards
5:58 pm |    

Historical marker honoring Union Literary Institute, Longtown Settlement dedicated

Historical marker honoring Union Literary Institute, Longtown Settlement dedicated