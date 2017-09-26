Greenville girls tennis team defeats Van Wert

GREENVILLE – The Greenville girls tennis team got back on the winning track Monday with a 5-0 sweep of Van Wert.

In the first singles match Greenville’s Natalie Milligan beat Emma Verville 6-0, 6-1. In second singles the Lady Wave’s Anna Manges beat Tabatha Saam 6-2, 6-0. In third singles the Wave’s Emily Marchal beat Allie Etter 6-0, 6-2.

In first doubles Greenville’s Abby Swensen and Addie Haupt beat Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower 6-0, 6-2. In second doubles the Wave’s Amber Hutt and Alison Baughman beat Arianna Adkins and Grace Kline 6-0, 6-0.

Greenville improved to 16-2 with the win.