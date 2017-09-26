Posted on by

Ansonia volleyball team loses to Milton-Union


ANSONIA – The Ansonia volleyball team lost in four sets to Milton-Union on Monday, 25-15, 25-16, 20-25, 25-16.

Bailey Stammen led Ansonia with 13 kills, Aliya Barga had 11, and Emily Gariety had nine. Barga had a team-high six blocks, Stammen had three, and Ryleigh Cloyd had two. Stammen led the Tigers with 23 assists, and Chelsea Noggler added 14.

Ansonia’s Trinity Henderson had 20 digs while Alyssa Armock and Emily Gariety both had 15. Cloyd and Noggler both had an ace.

Ansonia fell to 3-12 with Monday’s loss.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_Ansonia-logo-WEB-6.jpg

