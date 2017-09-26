Posted on by

Versailles girls golf team defeats Arcanum


VERSAILLES – Versailles beat Arcanum 176-220 in a girls golf match on Monday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles’ Jorja Pothast was the match medalist with a nine-hole round of 41. Also for the Lady Tigers, Morgan Barlage shot a 43, Lauren Durham shot a 45, Morgan Heitkamp shot a 47, Anna Groff shot a 50, and Maddie Durham shot a 59.

Lexi Unger led Arcanum with a round of 51. Also for the Lady Trojans, Elliana Sloan shot a 54, Madison Mankin shot a 57, Maddy Wogomon shot a 58, Sydney Artz shot a 61, and Alex Less shot a 61.

Versailles improved to 11-0 with the win.

