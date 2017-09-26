Versailles boys golf team loses to Fort Loramie

VERSAILLES – The Versailles boys golf team lost 164-172 to Fort Loramie on Monday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Versailles’ PJ Platfoot, Fort Loramie’s Clay Eilerman and Fort Loramie’s Shea Swick were the co-medalists as they each shot a nine-hole round of 40.

Also for Versailles, Will Eversole shot a 42, Connor VanSkyock shot a 42, Alex Keiser shot a 48, Austin Pleiman shot a 48, and Ethan Kremer shot a 50.

Also for Fort Loramie, Mitchell Puthoff shot a 41, Eli Rosengarten shot a 43, Craig Eilerman shot a 44, and Zach Pleiman shot a 44.

Fort Loramie beat Versailles 193-234 in junior varsity action.

Versailles’ Isaac White shot a 45, Brayden Robinson shot a 54, Jordan Cordonnier shot a 66, and Cameron Didier shot a 69.