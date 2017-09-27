Franklin Monroe volleyball team sweeps Tri-Village

NEW MADISON – Franklin Monroe’s varsity volleyball team put its full arsenal on display in its match with Tri-Village Tuesday night and swept the Patriots 3-0.

The Jets got off to a quick start in set one. The Patriots tried to claw their way back, but in the end Franklin Monroe would win it 25-17.

Set two was like watching a re-run with FM on its game covering the floor well with good digs, great sets and finishing strong at the net for a 25-16 win.

“We came out ready to go and played strong at the net tonight,” Franklin Monroe coach Angie Filbrun said.

In the final set the Patriots made it interesting early as they went toe to toe and point for point with the Jets … but when the dust settled Franklin Monroe took the final set 25-19 and the match 3-0.

“We needed to make an adjustment early but didn’t do get it done until the third game,” Tri-Village coach Chris Brewer said. “Our two middles needed to make an adjustment to their two middles. Unfortunately they didn’t do it until that third game then we got a couple of blocks. Just a couple of changes like that, along with a few stops, can make the other team change what they do, and it can make a big difference.

“Franklin Monroe is a great team. They are very athletic and big in the middle,” Brewer added.

“Just because we are playing a really good team and they hit the ball hard getting kills, it doesn’t mean we should lose our identity and stop doing the things we do well,” Brewer continued.

“Yes, we got down early in the first two games … but we fought back, the girls hustled, they were diving for balls, and I can’t be upset about that … tonight Franklin Monroe was just better than we were at the net,” Brewer concluded.

“Makenzie Kreitzer and Corina Conley played incredible at the net. If they hit a bad one then we have someone else who can step up and hit. We have Cassidy Spatz, Chloe Peters and Chloe McGlinch, all these girls can hit; that’s what I love,” Filbrun said.

“We are all hitting the ball well, and if someone is having a bad day or moment then we have others we can go to … we are a full team and I just love that about them,” Filbrun added.

“We played a great game and had a lot fun tonight,” Filbrun concluded.

Tri-Village did have one highlight for the night. It took place in the second set when the Patriots’ Kara Hollinger reached a milestone, surpassing 1,000 career digs. Play was stopped to present her the game ball for that accomplishment. She finished with 31 digs in the game.

Tri-Village fell to 6-8 overall and 3-5 in the Cross County Conference and will play at Bradford on Thursday.

Franklin Monroe improved to 15-2 overall and 8-1 in the CCC and will play at Newton Thursday.

